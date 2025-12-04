Indigo Flight Delays Cause Chaos At Hyderabad, Bengaluru Airports

Passengers faced chaotic scenes at Telangana's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, on Thursday, after significant delays in IndiGo flight movements, leading to long queues, confusion and distress among travellers. According to airport officials, several IndiGo flights were delayed owing to operational issues, adding to congestion at the airport. Visuals from the terminal showed crowds building up as passengers sought updates on their flights.

Widespread Disruptions at Bengaluru Airport

Meanwhile, widespread disruptions continued for a second consecutive day at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, where IndiGo flights saw major delays and cancellations, severely affecting passengers. IndiGo's operations at Terminal-1 were hit hardest, with technical issues and crew shortages causing long delays.

Overcrowding and Passenger Hardship

Several travellers were forced to spend the night at the airport due to cascading flight schedule disruptions. Continuous delays led to overcrowding inside Terminal 1. Due to limited seating capacity, many passengers sat on the floor, while elderly travellers and families with children struggled to navigate the situation.

Crew Shortage Cited as Primary Cause

Sources said the primary cause of the airline's disruption was a shortage of pilots and crew. The reimplementation of FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) norms and reduced crew availability led to flight cancellations and rescheduling, affecting IndiGo operations not only in Bengaluru but across the country.

Passenger Frustration Mounts

Passengers expressed frustration with the airline's lack of clear communication. Some staged protests near airline counters, alleging they were not provided accurate departure information. "Our urgent commitments have been ruined due to these delays," said one passenger.

Scale of Disruptions

Reports indicate that over the past 48 hours, more than 70 flights have been impacted, with security personnel deployed to manage the situation. KIAL spokesperson confirmed the scale of disruptions and said, "Indigo flight cancellations for 04 Dec 2025. Cancellations due to operational reasons. Arrival - 41, Departures - 32."

Pilot Association Raises Regulatory Concerns

In addition to this, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) on Thursday raised concern over the recent wave of flight cancellations across the country, stating that the situation highlights the need for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to consider pilot adequacy while approving airline schedules under the Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) framework.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ALPA India said the disruptions allegedly linked to a pilot shortage following the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms raise questions about airline planning, regulatory oversight, and market fairness. "The situation concerning the recent flight cancellations across India, allegedly attributed to pilot shortage due to new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, raises significant questions about the airline's management, regulatory oversight by the DGCA, and market fairness," it said. (ANI)

