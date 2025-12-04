403
EBU considers Israel’s 2026 Eurovision participation
(MENAFN) The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is set to decide whether Israel will be allowed to compete in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, as tensions grow over the country’s role in the competition, according to reports. The matter will be discussed during the EBU’s General Assembly on December 4-5, alongside a review of recently implemented changes to the contest’s voting procedures designed to enhance transparency after allegations of governmental interference in last year’s contest.
Dave Goodman, head of communications for the Eurovision Song Contest, said members will evaluate whether the new reforms sufficiently address concerns, with a formal vote only occurring if “the new updates alone are not sufficient.” In November, the EBU introduced rules to curb promotional campaigns run by governments or state institutions, banning participating broadcasters and artists from taking part in third-party efforts that could influence results. The maximum number of votes an individual can cast per payment method will be reduced from 20 to 10, and professional juries will return to semi-finals to restore near equal weighting between jury and public votes.
Israel’s potential inclusion has sparked strong reactions across Europe. Spain’s broadcaster said it will withdraw from the contest if Israel competes, while Dutch and Slovenian broadcasters cited the humanitarian situation in Gaza and government interference as reasons for potential withdrawal. Iceland’s broadcaster indicated it may reconsider participation, and Ireland stated it would abstain if Israel is allowed to enter, calling it “unconscionable” to compete under the circumstances. Conversely, some countries support Israel’s participation, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz calling the discussion of expulsion “a scandal” and Austria’s host broadcaster describing Israel as “an inseparable part” of Eurovision. The 2026 contest is scheduled to take place in Vienna next May.
