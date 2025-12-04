Solana Eyes Breakout After Double-Bottom Reversal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Solana has formed a double-bottom reversal pattern around the $125 support level, setting up bulls for a possible surge past the $145 resistance zone.

Price data shows that SOL is trading near $143, with technical indicators on daily charts signalling a strong buy: moving averages across 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-day periods align bullish, while MACD, CCI and other oscillators support renewed upward momentum.

Longer-term studies point to a bullish swing if SOL clears $145, a level viewed by many as a crucial barrier to resetting next-leg targets. One prominent analysis suggests that if SOL flips this resistance to support, upside zones near $165 and $179 could come into play - levels that previously acted as consolidation thresholds.

Support near $125 has been repeatedly defended following a dip from higher levels. That makes the double-bottom pattern more credible: the chart shows two distinct troughs at roughly the same price, followed by a rebound - a textbook technical reversal signal.

Traders are watching on-chain metrics as well. The blockchain's ecosystem remains active with strong total value locked and steady stablecoin and DEX activity, providing some fundamental stability alongside the technical setup.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.