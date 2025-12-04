Mozambique To Pump $12 Million Into Vocational Schools

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The government of Mozambique has committed to invest 12 million US dollars to rehabilitate technical and vocational education and training institutions countrywide, a move aimed at expanding capacity and better aligning training with labour market needs. The investment, slated to kick off in 2026, forms part of a broader reform supported by partner organisations. The Secretary of State for Technical and Vocational Education, Leo Jamal, announced the plan at a Vocational Education Forum in Maputo, emphasising the urgency of matching skills offered with those demanded by employers.

Jamal noted that Mozambique contends with one of the highest youth population growth rates in Southern Africa, while job creation has failed to keep pace with the influx of young people entering working age. He argued that upgrading vocational infrastructure and curricula is vital to improving employability, whether through formal employment or entrepreneurial ventures. The reform will introduce competency-based curricula, developed in consultation with the productive sector, to ensure courses reflect actual needs in companies, factories and other production centres.

The country currently operates 264 technical-professional institutions with the capacity to train approximately 120,000 students annually. Officials believe the planned upgrades can raise this number further, offering a scalable solution to workforce challenges in sectors with pressing demand such as construction, agriculture and industrial maintenance. Jamal described the initiative as a chance for employers, educational institutions and development partners to assess whether training on offer truly meets the evolving needs of Mozambique's labour market.

The chair of the national authority overseeing vocational education, Samuel Gudo, underscored the scale of the challenge ahead. He pointed out that while Mozambique generates around 100,000 new jobs annually, nearly half a million young people reach working age every year - a mismatch that threatens to leave many without opportunities. Gudo called for cooperation between the State, private sector and civil society to reimagine vocational training as a pathway to meaningful employment rather than merely enrolment.

Observers highlight that the TVET sector has seen some gains over the last 15 years, including the training of more than 3,000 instructors in technical and pedagogical disciplines. However, many vocational institutions remain under-equipped and poorly maintained, hampering their ability to deliver quality training aligned to market demand. The new investment aims to address these structural weaknesses by upgrading facilities and investing in tools, equipment and course content suited to contemporary economic sectors.

Economic analysts view the government's plan as part of a wider effort to stabilise Mozambique's economic outlook at a time when liquidity constraints and external financing challenges loom. The country's weak fiscal position and dependence on external financing have previously limited its capacity to invest in human capital development. By focusing on vocational education, authorities appear to be betting on expanding domestic capacity rather than relying solely on foreign-financed projects.

Interest from private sector firms and industry stakeholders is growing, as better-equipped skilled labour could help unlock productivity gains in sectors vulnerable to labour shortages. Employers in agriculture, construction and maintenance - identified by the government as priority areas - stand to benefit within a few years, provided the implementation of reforms is effective and sustained.

