Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy Welcomes Physiotherapist Caitlin Mcnicholas To Its Wynnum Physiotherapy Team

New Physiotherapist - Caitlin McNicholas

Wynnum, QLD - 3rd December, 2025 - Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy has appointed Caitlin McNicholas to its physiotherapy team, expanding access to evidence-based care for the Wynnum-Manly community and Brisbane's Bayside. Caitlin graduated from Cardiff University with a BSc (Hons) in Physiotherapy and has her AHPRA registration. She specialises in musculoskeletal care and treats patients across the full spectrum - from acute and post-operative recovery to persistent, long-standing conditions including back pain and sciatica.

She is trained in many areas of Physiotherapy including both manual therapies, dry needling, massage, mobilisations as well as strength training, including clinical Pilates and clinical rehabilitation.“Caitlin is the kind of clinician people want in their corner: excellent and accurate diagnosis, practical with treatment, and genuinely focused on what matters most to each patient,” said the clinic's Practice Director.“We only hire clinicians we'd send our own families to - and Caitlin absolutely fits that standard.”

For more than 20 years, Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy has supported the Wynnum community, evolving from a small specialised physiotherapy clinic into a busy local health hub. Founded in 2004 and operating from 90 Tingal Road, Wynnum, the clinic brings a very experienced team together.

As one of Brisbane's longest-established private physiotherapy clinics - and Wynnum's most experienced - the team's focus is consistent: careful assessment, evidence-based treatment and long-term outcomes. The clinic's ethos has always been to combine excellent clinical care with a friendly, patient-first environment.

Caitlin's arrival strengthens an already comprehensive service offering that includes Physiotherapy, Pelvic Floor Physiotherapy, Paediatric Physiotherapy, Vestibular Physiotherapy, Massage Therapy, Acupuncture & Dry Needling, Exercise Physiology and Clinical Pilates - making it easier for patients to access joined-up care without leaving Brisbane's Bayside.