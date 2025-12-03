403
The Most Iconic Footwear Of All-Time Has Been Revealed - The Dr. Martens Boot
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) The most iconic footwear of all-time has been revealed - the Dr. Martens boot. Launched in the UK in 1960 as a 'work boot' for postal workers and factory staff, it's since taken on a life of its own with Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and David Beckham among its fans. It fought off competition from the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star and Nike Air Max, which came second and third in the poll of 2,000 adults. Other notable inclusions include UGG Boots, Oxford Brogues, and the Nike Air Jordan 1. With the festive season upon us, both the Air Max and Dr. Martens styles also topped respondents' gift wish lists. The research was commissioned by footwear retailer schuh, as part of their Past, Present(s) and Future campaign, celebrating gifts lasting well beyond Christmas morning. Ahead of the big day, 43 per cent of Brits would love new footwear as a gift, but 46 per cent worry about loved ones getting the style right. Nicola Monachello for the brand said:“It's exciting to see styles like Dr. Martens boots and Nike Air Max not only recognised as all-time classics, but also topping Christmas wish lists. “Celebrating the festive season can take many forms, but we understand the power of meaningful gifting and the joy people feel when unwrapping a new pair of shoes or trainers.” When asked what qualities make a shoe iconic, respondents cited a timeless design (50 per cent) and quality materials (40 per cent). With almost three in 10 (29 per cent) putting their popularity across generations as the reason for their success. As half admitted a brands heritage was important to them when choosing footwear, with people willing to spend an average of £100 on one of these styles. This Christmas, 74 per cent of Gen Z said they would love to receive footwear as a gift. With Nike's Air Max (23 per cent) and Air Force 1 (22 per cent), both topping the styles they would like to have sat under the tree waiting for them. As 81 per cent of adults questioned via OnePoll agree, it's important the Christmas gifts they give and receive are long lasting and usable beyond the festive season. Nicola Monachello for schuh added:“Whether it's the hottest boots for your trend-led friend or giving a hard-to-buy-for sibling the perfect pair, nothing beats the feeling of knowing you've given a gift that they'll love”. TOP 10 MOST ICONIC FOOTWEAR: 1. Dr. Martens boots 2. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 3. Nike Air Max 4. Ugg Boots 5. Nike Air Jordan 1 6. Nike Air Force 1 7. Oxford Brogue 8. Chelsea Boot 9. Crocs Classic Clog 10. Adidas Samba
