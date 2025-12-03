Ogilvy Malaysia Snags New CEO And CCO

MENAFN - PRovoke) KUALA LUMPUROgilvy Group Malaysia has named Irene Wong, previously CEO of Grey Malaysia, as its new CEO, Ogilvy Group Malaysia, overseeing people, clients, and growth across Ogilvy and Grey. In tandem, it has also picked Graham Drew, previously chief creative officer of Grey Malaysia, as its new chief creative officer, Ogilvy Group Malaysia, where he will spearhead creative, driving great work for clients across both agency brands.

In these critical leadership roles, both Wong and Drew will be responsible for the Group's agency brands in Malaysia, which include Ogilvy and Grey. While each brand will remain distinct and serve their respective clients independently, Wong and Drew will work closely with leaders across both agency brands to leverage their collective strengths and diverse capabilities - delivering exceptional value for clients.



Wong has led Grey Malaysia through transformation and modernisation, strengthening client partnerships and building connected capabilities across disciplines. Among the key clients and campaigns, she has led are Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Telekom Malaysia, Coway, Maybank, CelcomDigi, National COVID-19 Immunization Programme, Malaysia's National Budget 2022/23, ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025.



“Stepping into this role draws on everything I've built over the years - a deep understanding of the Malaysian market, extensive experience with MNCs, GLCs and government organizations, and a firm belief in the power of collaboration. By honoring the distinct strengths of both Ogilvy and Grey, while preserving their unique identities and fostering purposeful partnership, we will unlock new possibilities, drive greater innovation, and create deeper, more holistic value for our clients," said Wong.



Drew has driven Grey Malaysia's creative reputation to new heights, developing culturally resonant and effective work for key clients such as P&G, WWF, SK-II, Tesco, Reckitt, Pantene, Volvo and Carlsberg.



“I'm passionate about the creative potential here and this role represents a unique opportunity I'm truly excited to embrace. Whilst Ogilvy and Grey continue to operate as distinct businesses, we are united by a shared creative culture - one that pushes us to elevate ideas that move people and move business. By innovating at the intersection of brand, experience, and commerce, and by bringing together craft, data, and technology, we'll create work rooted in Malaysia with the power to resonate far beyond," said Drew.

Michelle Ong will continue as executive group director of Ogilvy Malaysia, with responsibility for leading Ogilvy's client portfolio. In tandem, Cindy Quek will remain managing director of Grey Malaysia, driving Grey's client agenda. Kunal Jeswani will continue in his role as CEO, Ogilvy Group ASEAN, and remains fully invested in the success of the Ogilvy Group's Malaysia operations.



“Wong and Drew's proven leadership and deep understanding of the market will be instrumental in ensuring our clients benefit from an even broader range of talent and specialized expertise. This appointment also underscores our commitment to creating opportunities for our top talent to have a broader, more profound impact on our business and our clients' success," said Jeswani.



The news comes shortly after Ogilvy Group Singapore appointed Shirley Tay as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 January 2026.











In this critical leadership role, Tay will be responsible for the streamlined business operations of the group's agency brands in the market, which include Ogilvy Singapore and Grey Singapore. While each brand will remain distinct and serve their respective clients independently, Tay will work closely with leaders across both agency brands to leverage their collective strengths and diverse capabilities.