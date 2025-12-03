Where Heaven And Hell Battle For A Soul: A Debut Novel Explores The Ultimate Choice

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press presents "Stepping out of Darkness," Evyn Vernee's gripping spiritual tale where three lives hang in the balance between salvation and damnation

What happens when you are too good for hell, but too evil for heaven? This is the haunting reality for Kalyse, the unforgettable young woman at the heart of Evyn Vernee's stunning debut novel, Stepping out of Darkness. Trapped in a terrifying spiritual limbo, she finds herself torn between the divine light she craves and the familiar darkness that calls her back.

This is not just a story about the afterlife. It is a raw, visceral exploration of the battles we fight in our own souls. Kalyse is an ordinary girl with loving parents, yet she is drawn toward a shadow world that promises power and solace. Her journey is intertwined with two other souls: Avery, who discovers that reaching heaven is only the beginning of his struggle, and Lester, a natural born bad boy who must choose between the chains of his past and the blinding light of redemption.

Vernee masterfully weaves a tale that shifts between the gritty Underworld, the vast kingdom of the Messiah, and the human world where every choice has eternal consequences. The narrative creates a profound sense of being a spectator in a cosmic war, where seductive vampires and divine elders watch as these three characters navigate their fates. The Master Source of the Underworld works tirelessly to isolate Kalyse, using anger and fear to turn her against her own family, while the forces of light offer a more difficult path of faith and forgiveness.

What makes this novel so compelling is its grounding in real human imperfection. You meet Kalyse's parents before she is born, feeling their hopes and dreams for their unborn child. This foundation makes every subsequent struggle, every moment she is pulled toward darkness, feel intensely personal. Readers will see their own spiritual questions and internal conflicts reflected in Kalyse's journey, making this far more than a fantasy; it becomes a mirror to our own souls.

Evyn Vernee writes from a place of deep spiritual understanding, drawing from her own life experiences and generational faith. The daughter of a deacon, she channels her knowledge of scripture and personal trials into a narrative that feels both ancient and urgently contemporary. This novel represents the fulfillment of her lifelong dream to reach others facing similar struggles, assuring them they are not alone.

Stepping out of Darkness is perfect for readers who love supernatural suspense, spiritual exploration, and character driven stories that linger long after the final page. If you have ever wondered about the true nature of the battle between light and dark, this book will captivate your imagination and challenge your heart.

Discover Which Side Will Win. Join Kalyse, Avery, and Lester on their perilous journeys. Stepping out of Darkness is available now in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon.

About the Author

Evyn Vernee, born Evyn V. Kelley, is from Lima, Ohio. A mother of two and a Shawnee High School graduate, she draws from her profound spiritual gifts and a lineage of faith her father was a church deacon who taught her to endure life's trials. She uses her two greatest passions, writing and spirituality, to create stories that offer new insights into heaven and hell, hoping to reach those who feel lost in their own darkness.

