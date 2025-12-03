Raynes Baby World Offers Fibre Glass Slide Collection For Safer Toddler Play

MENAFN - GetNews)



The exclusive collection offers families a sturdier, safer way to support active toddlers and create fun indoor spaces at home.

Colne, UK - 3 December, 2025 - Raynes Baby World is now offering a fibre glass slide collection that gives families a sturdy and safe option for active toddlers. The range includes single and double slides as well as bundles with ball pools and play accessories. Each slide supports confident movement and early physical development in compact home settings. The collection sits alongside the company's wider play range, which includes popular products such as the baby soft play set for early movers.

-p title="baby soft play set" src="https://imagefa.st/images/2025/12/03/baby-soft-play-set.png" alt="baby soft play set" />

The fibre glass slides use smooth, rounded moulds that give toddlers a stable surface to climb and glide. The designs support balance, coordination, and confidence in everyday settings. Families often want a strong alternative to a non-toxic baby bouncy castle in the UK, and this new collection gives them that option. Some parents also look for equipment similar in footprint to a compact baby bouncy castle for home, and the single slide bundles meet that need with a tidy layout that fits well in smaller rooms.

"Parents want products that support active play and give children a safe path for movement. Our fibre glass slides deliver this through sturdy construction and thoughtful sizing. The goal is simple. Parents get equipment that works in everyday homes, and toddlers get a play piece that encourages physical development in a fun way," said a spokesperson.

Raynes Baby World offers bundle options for families who want a complete play setup. Single slide bundles suit more compact spaces. Double slide bundles suit homes with siblings who enjoy side-by-side play. Families who want sensory activities often choose ball pool bundles. Those who own soft play equipment also use accessories such as the Soft play step & slide replacement for upkeep and the baby soft play storage bag for tidy organisation.

"Families look for reliable products that last. Fibre glass gives strength and durability, and our soft play accessories match that standard. We design each product with long term use in mind. Customers can trust that their investment supports continuous indoor play without unexpected wear," the spokesperson said.

Parents who prefer inflatable play can explore options like the soft inflatable bouncy castle for babies to complement their setup. With holidays around the corner, the company is also offering a limited time discount. Customers receive £10 off on all single item softplay items by using the coupon code CHRISTMAS at check out.

Raynes Baby World supports customer confidence with a 14 days returns policy. Customers can return any unused items in original packaging with all tags attached, provided that the item remains in perfect saleable condition. The company also offers free delivery in the UK for orders above £50.

About Company:

Raynes Baby World delivers safe, modern products ensuring nonstop fun for kids of all ages. We offer both Domestic and Commercial ranges of Softplay, Bouncy Castles, Play Cages, Fiberglass Slides, and more. Visit