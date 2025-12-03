Photonpay Relocates Hong Kong Office To Usher In New Growth Chapter

MENAFN - GetNews) PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure provider, today announced the formal relocation of its Hong Kong office to a new office space on King's Road, Taikoo Shing. This strategic move marks a key step in accelerating PhotonPay's business expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.







Situated in the core area of eastern Hong Kong Island, the new office offers both a modern business setting and abundant international resources. Establishing its roots here aims to bring PhotonPay closer to the market and allows it to respond more agilely to the globalization needs of enterprises.

PhotonPay has surpassed 300 employees, with branch offices in more than 10 major markets worldwide. The new office environment in Hong Kong is not only designed to accommodate the rapid growth of the team but will also serve as the strategic hub, for its Asia-Pacific operations, strengthening in-depth cooperation with international banking networks, card organizations, and financial institutions to further elevate the quality and breadth of its services.

“The opening of our new office will provide the team with a more efficient collaborative environment and lay a solid foundation for our efforts in technological innovation, compliance development, and international expansion,” said Lewison Chen, Founder and CEO of PhotonPay.“We hope to establish a high-value creation platform in Hong Kong, guided by a long-term vision to ensure our corporate partners achieve sustained success.”

As a fast-growing global financial infrastructure provider, PhotonPay remains committed to innovation, security, and compliance. Leveraging Hong Kong's position as an international financial hub, the company will continue to advance its AI-powered payment technologies and deliver higher-standard digital financial infrastructure for enterprises expanding globally, embracing future growth and opportunities with a long-term vision.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.