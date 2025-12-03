Showcasing The Charm Of Two Wheels, Leading A New Trend In Industry And Lifestyle The 2025 Two-Wheel Enthusiasts Festival Concludes In Spectacular Fashion

MENAFN - GetNews) The highly anticipated 2025 Two-Wheel Enthusiasts Festival was successfully held from November 29 to 30 at the newly upgraded Jiulong Lake Resort in Huadu District, Guangzhou. With its comprehensively enhanced experience, this year's festival attracted a large number of riders from across the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, igniting an unprecedented wave of two-wheel riding and cultural celebration.







Venue Renewal:

Jiulong Lake Resort Becomes a Destination for the Two-Wheel Lifestyle







Set amid the picturesque landscape of Jiulong Lake Resort in Huadu, the festival achieved a full upgrade of its venue. The unique natural scenery of lakes and mountains, combined with professional and well-developed facilities, provided an exceptional stage for showcasing the two-wheel lifestyle. From professional competition tracks to spacious interactive zones, Jiulong Lake has evolved beyond a mere race venue into a comprehensive destination integrating sports, leisure, tourism, and culture, allowing every participant to immerse themselves in the joy of riding amid stunning natural surroundings.

Authoritative Guidance:

Four Major“Weather Vanes” Establish Its Status as a Premier Industry Event

The industry influence and guiding role of this year's festival were more prominent than ever, establishing it as four major“weather vanes” that lead the future development of the industry.































New Product Trend Indicator :

leading brands such as DAHON, TRINX, Golden Wheel, FOREVER, and Ananda held on-site new product launches, showcasing their latest technologies and flagship models. The Two-Wheel Enthusiasts Festival has become the core platform for the annual“first launch and first show” of new products. The integration of the“first-launch economy” with the“experience economy” represents an effective exploration for stimulating domestic circulation and cultivating new growth drivers.







Market Trend Indicator :

More than 150 leading industry brands gathered on site, including SPECIALIZED, Trek, Giant, Merida, TRINX, DAHON, XDS, FOREVER, Phoenix, PIGEON, JAVA, CAMP, SHIMANO, KMC, HONE, CST, HL CORP, STREN, L-TWOO, Ananda, Gates, S-RIDE, Julong, WHEELTOP, Santic, and COM-SPORTS, among others. Through brand showcases and consumer interaction, the event enabled visitors to accurately gauge market dynamics and consumer trends for 2026.







Cultural Trend Indicator :

Through influencer micro-forums and extensive cycling-themed elements across the venue, the festival deeply interpreted the cultural evolution of bicycles from a mere commuting tool to a sports and social carrier, promoting the widespread dissemination of two-wheel culture. More than 10 top-tier national cycling KOLs, together with multiple veteran industry media outlets, gathered on site to amplify the influence of cycling culture nationwide.













Outdoor Exhibition Trend Indicator :

The innovative outdoor tent exhibition zone and immersive product experience areas broke the traditional boundaries of exhibitions, establishing a deeply integrated model of“exhibition + competition + experience”. This created a complete industrial loop that seamlessly combined new product launches, riding experiences, and cultural exchange. By returning cycling to the authenticity of nature, the festival blended professional competitions, corporate branding, and a universal celebration and revelry festival atmosphere into a unified experience, showcasing a new paradigm of integrated exhibition, sales, and interaction. It has become a new benchmark for China's outdoor experiential two-wheel exhibitions, demonstrating strong commercial vitality and brand appeal.













Experience Upgrade:

Professional Track Challenges and Family Fun in Parallel







Racing experiences were the core highlight of this year's festival. The mountain bike courses were newly designed and comprehensively upgraded, incorporating more technical sections that significantly enhanced both the professionalism and the spectator appeal of the competitions.







The XC course is an endurance route that winds through natural terrain, testing riders' all-around abilities. Featuring steep climbs, technical descents, and constantly changing corners, it challenges not only speed but also stamina, rhythm control, and stable riding skills on complex road surfaces-a true marathon against oneself.













The 2X dual-rider downhill sprint course is a high-speed track designed specifically for head-to-head competition. Two riders start simultaneously, racing side by side on compact routes filled with jumps and berms. It places extreme demands on explosive starts, aerial bike control, and cornering precision. The entire race is electrifying from start to finish, representing the ultimate test of courage and split-second decision-making.































Thanks to the strong participation of numerous high-end brands, the venue was transformed into a massive“open laboratory for two-wheel new products”. The latest road bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes, and urban bikes were all displayed for close-up viewing and hands-on test rides. Whether road cyclists pursuing extreme speed, mountain riders dedicated to forest trail exploration, or urban commuters prioritizing comfort and convenience, everyone could find their own“dream bike”. Riders were able to experience the outstanding performance and unique appeal of the newest models firsthand on the carefully planned road and mountain tracks.



















The festival also served as a paradise for families and casual players. Stamp-collecting and check-in activities guided visitors through various brand booths and activity zones, offering chances to win surprise prizes through interaction. Outdoor food trucks gathered specialty snacks from Huadu and beyond, adding a lively, warm, and festive atmosphere to the event. Family-oriented activities such as the Kids Balance Bike Off-Road Challenge and bicycle-themed fun games ensured that every participant-from professional riders to parents and children-could find their own source of joy.

The 2025 Two-Wheel Enthusiasts Festival was not only a grand industry event but also a national two-wheel celebration foe all. With its core focuses on venue renewal, track upgrades, and authoritative guidance, the festival created a spectacular feast of two-wheel culture and became a comprehensive platform that responds to national strategies, promotes green consumption, and accelerates industrial upgrading. It is fully driving China's two-wheel mobility industry toward a new future characterized by high quality, intelligence, and internationalization.