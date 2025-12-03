Pri Cosentino, Founder & Financial Advisor At Fern Prosperity, Discussing Her New Book“The New Rules Of Money”

Pri Cosentino discusses a new way to think, decide, and prosper in an economy defined by uncertainty, noise, and constant transformation.

In The New Rules of Money, Priscila Cosentino Unveils a Transformative Framework for Thinking, Deciding, and Thriving in an Uncertain Economy

As economic volatility, information overload, and constant technological shifts redefine the financial landscape, author and strategist Priscila Cosentino introduces a groundbreaking roadmap for navigating money with clarity, confidence, and purpose. Her new book, The New Rules of Money, reframes the way individuals understand and interact with personal finance in a world where traditional approaches no longer suffice.

Far from being just another finance book, The New Rules of Money digs beneath the numbers to explore the psychology, mindset, and emotional patterns that shape every financial choice. Cosentino argues that in an era marked by noise and uncertainty, the most valuable assets are no longer solely financial-they are mental.

Pri shared:“I'm excited to share this book because it highlights to us how important it is to stay up-to-date with new information. As well as seeing the difference between outdated data versus how we are leaving right now.”

Through practical insights, relatable examples, and actionable strategies, The New Rules of Money teaches readers how to:



Think clearly in a world full of financial noise by filtering distractions and identifying what truly matters.

Make confident decisions under uncertainty with frameworks that strengthen judgment and reduce second-guessing.

Build wealth that aligns with personal values and long-term goals, instead of chasing trends or external expectations.

Transform emotional reactions into strategic clarity, ensuring that fear, stress, and overwhelm don't drive financial choices. Lead their financial lives with awareness rather than anxiety, cultivating a sense of control no matter the economic environment.

More than a manual for money management, Cosentino's work is a call to rethink how society defines security, success, and wealth. She empowers readers to shift from reactive decision-making to intentional, values-driven financial leadership.

“If you've ever felt overwhelmed, uncertain, or stuck in your financial journey,” Cosentino adds,“this book is designed to help you reclaim your sense of direction-and to show you that clarity is not a luxury, but a skill you can build.”

The New Rules of Money is poised to become an essential resource for individuals seeking a modern, psychologically grounded approach to financial well-being.

About Pri Cosentino

Priscila“Pri” Cosentino is a dynamic and accomplished Financial Advisor with over decades of experience in financial management across diverse industries in Brazil and the United States, including advertising, events, and retail. For over a decade, she has been mentored by top leads in the industry, refining her expertise in financial planning, wealth mindset, and strategic growth. Pri's approach to financial planning is holistic and forward-thinking, combining technical expertise with insights into human behavior. Her dedication to client success is further reflected in her work as a published author, where she shares transformative insights to inspire others to reach their full potential. Fluent in English, Portuguese, German, and Spanish, Pri connects effortlessly with a diverse, global clientele, providing personalized solutions that align with their unique needs and aspirations.

