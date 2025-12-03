Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
John Tibby


  • Associate Professor in Environmental Change, University of Adelaide
My research seeks to understand the nature and causes of environmental change by examining lake sediments and the biological and chemical indicators that are deposited in them. The main focus of my research over the past decade has been the lakes and wetlands of Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island), Queensland.

An additional strand of my work uses diatoms, a type of algae, to help assess stream health.

  • 2018–present Associate professor, University of Adelaide
  • 2009–2018 Senior lecturer, University of Adelaide
  • 2000 Monash University, Ph.D./Physical Geography

