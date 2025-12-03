Emirates NBD Enters Strategic Agreement With DIFC To Empower Families And Safeguard Legacies

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Emirates NBD will offer a comprehensive approach to long-term wealth management and preservation supported by the world-class infrastructure of DIFC









. The strategic agreement outlines the development of a comprehensive framework to help UHNW Individuals and their family businesses protect their wealth and pass on their legacy and values to future generations

Dubai, UAE, December 2025: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced a strategic partnership with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, to empower family businesses and UHNWIs within the DIFC Family Wealth Centre.

Under the terms of the strategic agreement, Emirates NBD Private Banking will collaborate with DIFC Family Wealth Centre (DFWC) to address the evolving needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and their family businesses by providing tailored frameworks, robust governance models, tax structuring, and succession planning to ensure long-term sustainability and legacy preservation.

Recognising the critical need for specialised support, Emirates NBD will leverage the world-class infrastructure of DIFC to provide bespoke educational programmes, workshops, and other resources focusing on key topics including best practices in family governance, succession planning, and family office structures.

The strategic agreement aligns mutual objectives and underscores a shared commitment to foster a robust ecosystem for family enterprises. This will add significant value to Emirates NBD Private Banking clients and members of the DIFC Family Wealth Centre, while reinforcing DIFC's position as a thought leadership platform and Emirates NBD's role as a trusted banking institution.

Dubai is the region's only financial centre to be a global leader with broad and deep capabilities, according to the Global Financial Centres Index. Being a leading national bank, Emirates NBD recognises the value of family businesses in the economy. The bank's initiatives primarily concentrate on succession planning, wealth management, and providing specialised banking services tailored to the needs of these enterprises.

Currently more than 1,250 family-related entities, including many global private-client institutions, are housed within DIFC. Collectively, the top 120 families based in DIFC manage over USD 1.2 trillion in assets globally, contributing significantly to the UAE's economy, where family businesses drive around 60 per cent of GDP and employ 80 per cent of the national workforce.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said:“Family businesses from around the world choose Dubai and DIFC as a trusted platform to grow, innovate, and plan for the future. As a global hub for family enterprise, Dubai offers a progressive environment and DIFC provides world-class structures and advisory access that enable families to safeguard wealth and build enduring legacies. Our collaboration with Emirates NBD reinforces DIFC's commitment to enabling sustainable family wealth strategies through robust governance and succession planning frameworks.”

Mohammad Al Bastaki, Group Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management, said:“Emirates NBD Private Banking is proud to join forces with DIFC. The agreement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to our private banking clients. We understand the unique complexities and aspirations of family businesses, and by collaborating with DIFC, we are providing a holistic platform to family-owned enterprises that offers unparalleled expertise in governance, succession, and wealth preservation. This alliance underscores our dedication to empowering our clients to navigate the future with confidence, ensuring their legacies endure and thrive across generations.”

DIFC provides a wide range of tools and structures that supporting family businesses and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) can utilise to meet their different needs succession planning, wealth preservation, asset protection, governance, cross-border investments such as holding structures, family offices, and foundations. The partnership also provides direct access to resources and tailored products from Emirates NBD Private Banking. By offering sound family governance and succession planning solutions, including the Next Generation programmes, Emirates NBD Private Banking endeavours to empower these enterprises, while helping them prepare and adopt strategies that will ensure business continuity and preserve their family values for the future.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Dubai International Financial Centre:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.8bn and an estimated GDP of USD 11.2trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of 48,000 professionals working across over 8,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.