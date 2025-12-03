403
Nubank Will Seek A Full Banking License In 2026 To Preserve Its Brand
Key Points
Brazil's most famous fintech has discovered that, in the eyes of regulators, it is not really a bank. A new joint resolution from the Central Bank and the National Monetary Council reserves words such as“bank” and“banco” for institutions that hold a formal banking license.
Companies that operate only as payment institutions or finance companies must either upgrade their license or strip those words from their brands, websites and marketing.
The rule took effect at the end of November and gives firms up to 120 days to present an adaptation plan and up to one year to complete the transition. Around 15 to 20 institutions are expected to be affected, but Nubank is the headline case.
In Brazil, the group operates mainly through Nu Pagamentos, a payments company, and Nu Financeira, a credit and finance firm, plus the brokerage NuInvest. None of these vehicles is yet a full bank.
On 3 December, Nubank said it will seek an official banking license in Brazil from 2026. The company insists nothing changes for customers: cards, credit lines and“digital accounts” will keep working as before.
What changes is the legal backbone behind a brand that today serves about 127 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, more than 110 million of them in Brazil alone.
The group reported third-quarter revenue of about $4.2 billion and net income near $783 million, with return on equity above 30 percent and a market value around $85 billion.
For Brazil's market, the message is clear. The era of lightly supervised fintech experimentation is ending. Consumers should gain more clarity about who is a real bank and who is not.
Large, disciplined players like Nubank are likely to adapt and consolidate, while weaker, subsidy-dependent digital darlings may struggle in a more demanding, rules-based environment.
Brazil's new rules reserve the word“bank” for fully licensed banks, forcing big fintechs to adapt fast.
Nubank will seek a full banking license in 2026 to preserve its brand while keeping operations running normally.
The move marks a tougher phase for Brazil's fintech boom, with regulators demanding clearer lines between apps and real banks.
