J&K Notifies Revised Ex Gratia Rules

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday issued a unified set of guidelines for ex gratia relief under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) to individuals affected by law and order disturbances.

The General Administration Department notified the revised relief structure after approval from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The updated compensation covers magistrates, police personnel, paramilitary forces, other government employees, civilians and others injured or killed in such incidents.

For police personnel, including SPOs, the ex gratia amount in case of death has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh, while magistrates and ex servicemen's families will receive Rs 2 lakh. Permanent disability will be compensated with Rs 0.75 lakh and partial disability with Rs 0.10 lakh.

For CAPF personnel, Rs 5 lakh is sanctioned for non domiciles killed in J and K. Domicile personnel will get Rs 25 lakh if death occurs within the UT and Rs 5 lakh if outside. Disability slabs remain Rs 0.75 lakh for permanent disability and Rs 0.10 lakh for partial disability.

Among government employees other than police, ex gratia for death has been set at Rs 1 lakh. Permanent disability attracts Rs 0.75 lakh, serious injury requiring hospitalisation beyond 24 hours Rs 0.05 lakh, hospitalisation under 24 hours Rs 0.01 lakh and minor injury requiring only first aid Rs 500.