TELUS Corporation


2025-12-03 03:13:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - TELUS Corporation: Today provided an updated mid-term outlook and further details of its enhanced capital allocation framework, including a new multi-year free cash flow growth target. In addition, TELUS will systematically step down its Discounted DRIP beginning in early 2026 and pause its dividend growth while continuing to pay its quarterly dividend at the most recent level of $0.4184 per share. TELUS Corporation shares T.T are trading up $0.53 at $18.80.

