Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Shares For Debt Transaction

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has entered into shares for debt agreements for the settlement of $666,062 in indebtedness (the "") through the issuance of an aggregate of 6,660,620 common shares (the "") relating to fees for services performed by certain insiders and external consultants of the Company (the "").

The Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share. Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Shares will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period. The Debt Settlement is pending TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The issuance of an aggregate of 6,660,620 Shares, directly or indirectly, to certain insiders of the Company, constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), requiring the Company, in the absence of exemptions, to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval, of the related party transaction. Pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, as neither the fair market value of such Settlement Shares nor the debt exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing 3 core assets across Spain, including the copper, zinc project Otero; the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales; and the copper, zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

