General Staff Confirms Strikes On Oil Depots In Russia's Tambov, Oryol Regions

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this

"As part of efforts to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, during the night of 3 December, Defence Forces units struck the Dmitriyevskaya oil depot in Russia's Tambov region. The facility is used to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army," the statement said.

The target was hit and a fire broke out at the site. Preliminary reports indicate that several fuel storage tanks are burning. The results are being clarified.

"In addition, a technical observation post on the MSP-4 stationary offshore platform in the Black Sea was hit. According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV crew was destroyed, and a surface-situation radar was hit on the Sivash jack-up floating drilling platform. Other results are being clarified," the General Staff added.

It has also been confirmed that three Orion reconnaissance-strike UAVs were destroyed during the strike on the Saky airfield (Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied Crimea) on 27 November 2025. The cost of one such Russian drone is estimated at about $5 million. The aircraft has a wingspan of 16.3 metres and can remain airborne for up to 24 hours.

In addition, the strike on the Livny oil depot in Russia's Oryol region on 2 December 2025 has been confirmed, with two RV-5000 tanks catching fire after being hit by attack UAVs.

"The Defence Forces are taking measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and to force Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasised.

As Ukrinform reported, during the night of December 3, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed to have intercepted and destroyed 102 drones attacking Russian regions. Regional authorities in Russia confirmed strikes on the oil depot in the Tambov region, as well as damage to fuel tanks in the Voronezh region.

