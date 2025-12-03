Afghan Refugees Ordered To Vacate Former Camps Within Three Days
The district administration in Nowshera has formally ordered Afghan refugees residing in four former refugee camps to vacate the sites within three days.
Officials stated that a full-scale operation against undocumented Afghan nationals will begin on Sunday, and those who fail to leave within the stipulated time will face legal action and criminal proceedings.Also Read: How Climate Change Is Transforming Insect Populations in Pakistan
According to Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Irfanullah Mehsud, families living in the four decommissioned camps in Akora Khattak were issued notices by Assistant Commissioner Jehangira Aneesur Rehman, who was accompanied by a police team during the process.
At Masjid Mulla Badam, refugees were instructed to vacate the camp and return to Afghanistan within three days, while written summons have also been posted at the location.
The administration said that once the deadline expires, action will be taken in accordance with the law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment