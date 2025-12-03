Afghan Refugees Ordered To Vacate Former Camps Within Three Days

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The district administration in Nowshera has formally ordered Afghan refugees residing in four former refugee camps to vacate the sites within three days.

Officials stated that a full-scale operation against undocumented Afghan nationals will begin on Sunday, and those who fail to leave within the stipulated time will face legal action and criminal proceedings.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Irfanullah Mehsud, families living in the four decommissioned camps in Akora Khattak were issued notices by Assistant Commissioner Jehangira Aneesur Rehman, who was accompanied by a police team during the process.

At Masjid Mulla Badam, refugees were instructed to vacate the camp and return to Afghanistan within three days, while written summons have also been posted at the location.

The administration said that once the deadline expires, action will be taken in accordance with the law.