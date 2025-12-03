Disabled Community In South Waziristan Lower Decries Lack Of Quotas, Facilities At World Disability Day Presser

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

On the occasion of World Disability Day, the Wana Union of Persons with Disabilities held a press conference at the District Press Club Wana, where General Secretary Anwar Shah, Finance Secretary Maulvi Sanaullah, Rahbar Committee members Mirza Alam, Muhammad Ashiq, Gul Khan, and Gula Peer were present.

Addressing the press conference, the speakers said it was deeply regrettable that persons with disabilities in South Waziristan Lower were being deprived of essential facilities and organisational and governmental support.

They said that in the employment schemes announced by the MNA and MPA, no quota had been allocated for disabled persons among the 50 shortlisted candidates, calling it a grave injustice to the community.

General Secretary Anwar Shah noted that the region has highly qualified special persons, including MA degree holders, yet they continue to be ignored. He also expressed strong reservations over the absence of a disability quota in UNICEF PST positions and demanded that a special quota be fixed for ETEA recruitments.

The speakers further said that no share had been allocated for disabled persons in polio job recruitments in South Waziristan Lower, terming it unfair and discriminatory.

They urged authorities to ensure the recruitment of DIT-qualified disabled candidates in the Ehsaas Programme and the Social Welfare Wana office. They also called for monthly stipends for special persons to be guaranteed.

Mal and other welfare organisations should be distributed to deserving individuals through the organisation's leadership and responsible members to ensure transparency. During the press conference, disabled student Abdullah Noor said that the government should bear the educational expenses of students with disabilities so they can continue their studies without interruption.