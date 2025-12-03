Chinese Variety Show“Ace Vs. Ace” Extends Its Global Reach, Sparking A Harvardmit Cross-Cultural Friendship Game

MENAFN - GetNews)Students from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology gathered on campus for a spirited friendly basketball match and game event that blended athletic competition with cultural exchange. Cheers, teamwork, and light-hearted rivalry filled the atmosphere as participants from the two institutions engaged in a special“Ace vs. Ace”–themed activity inspired by the popular Chinese variety program Ace vs. Ace 9, produced by Zhejiang Satellite TV. The show's core themes of“home” and“love” found new expression among international students, serving as a cultural bridge that connected young people from diverse backgrounds.







Celebrating its tenth anniversary and exclusively sponsored by Junlebao Milk Powder, Ace vs. Ace 9 centers on the idea that“Home is the Ace, Love is the Trump Card.” The cast-Tang Guoqiang, Guan Xiaotong, Song Yaxuan (TNT), Sha Yi, Yang Di, Jin Jing, Yu Yang, Peng Yuchang, and Shen Tao-along with recurring guest Shen Teng, continues to deliver family-oriented entertainment that blends humor with emotional resonance. While the program maintains its signature comedic style, the latest season places a greater emphasis on warmth and intergenerational connection, aiming to appeal to audiences of all ages. Through Zhejiang Satellite TV's overseas media platforms, the show reaches multiple countries and regions, extending its influence across global audiences.

During the event, students from both universities noted their familiarity with the program. Several Chinese international students described the presence of well-known cast members on event posters as“comforting,” highlighting a sense of cultural closeness even while abroad. Others emphasized the show's ability to promote emotional bonding within families. American students also expressed appreciation for the program, citing particular interest in segments that introduce Chinese history and cultural traditions.







A highlight of the gathering was the recreation of the popular program game“Initiate First.” Despite its simple rules, the game quickly became an engaging demonstration of cross-cultural interaction. Students from different nationalities moved from learning the rules to fully immersing themselves in the competitive fun. The shared laughter and spontaneous teamwork illustrated how humor and cooperation transcend linguistic barriers. The experience underscored a broader message: emotional connection often precedes language, and spontaneous gestures-such as a look or a celebratory embrace-serve as universal forms of communication.

Throughout the event, many Chinese students reflected on the universal value placed on family, friendship, and emotional warmth. Some noted that watching special episodes-such as Mid-Autumn Festival content-together with peers on campus created a sense of home-like familiarity. Others described classic Ace vs. Ace moments as meaningful“family memories” that continue to resonate. Activities like this, they said, provide a deeper sense of belonging while studying abroad. Such reflections point to an emerging insight into the international dissemination of Chinese entertainment: lasting cultural impact derives not only from broad circulation, but from the ability to tap into shared human emotions across cultures.







From production stages in Hangzhou to university campuses in Boston, the overseas resonance of Ace vs. Ace 9 highlights a key principle in global cultural exchange. Influence is most enduring when rooted in shared joy, creativity, and emotional connection-not in direct promotion. This approach reflects a model of cultural outreach with the capacity to travel far, bridging geographic and cultural distances in meaningful ways.