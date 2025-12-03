Appy Pie Launches AI App Builder For Chinese (Simplified) Speaking Markets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"We are excited to bring our AI App Builder to Chinese (Simplified)–speaking users, who represent one of the most dynamic and digitally active communities worldwide," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie."Our goal is to make app development simple, inclusive, and accessible, enabling creators and businesses to build powerful mobile applications without technical limitations."

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - December 03, 2025 - Appy Pie, a leading global no-code platform for app and website development, today announced the launch of its AI App Builder for Chinese (Simplified)–speaking users, enabling individuals, small businesses, creators, and organizations to build mobile applications without writing code. Users can describe their app idea in natural language, and the system automatically generates layouts, navigation, branding components, and essential features that can be customized using Appy Pie's visual editor.

The launch follows growing demand for accessible mobile app development among Chinese (Simplified)–speaking users, who increasingly rely on digital solutions across sectors such as e-commerce, education, local services, community engagement, entertainment, and small business operations. Traditional app development in these markets often involves high costs, long timelines, and technical complexity. Appy Pie's AI App Builder reduces these barriers by offering a fast, affordable, and intuitive platform for non-technical users to build, test, and publish apps independently.

Using Appy Pie's guided workflow, users explain the purpose and required features of their app-such as booking systems, informational tools, online stores, communication platforms, or customer engagement apps-and the system instantly produces a working app structure. With the drag-and-drop editor, creators can refine design elements, update features, integrate third-party tools, and publish their apps to major app stores without external development support. This empowers Chinese (Simplified)–speaking users to innovate efficiently and maintain control over their digital products.

Appy Pie's AI App Generator is now available with full Chinese (Simplified) language support and localized onboarding resources designed to help new users get started quickly. The platform offers flexible plans suitable for individuals, small businesses, and enterprise teams, all accessible directly through the Appy Pie website.

