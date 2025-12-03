UAE: 2 Out Of 3 Residents Plan To Buy Property In Next 6 Months

Two out of three UAE residents plan to buy a property over the next six months, reflecting a strong demand for the market next year.

Residents are increasingly opting to buy properties as new project launches offer more options to choose from, and reduced mortgage rates provide increased affordability and help offset the impact of rising rentals.

According to a study released by real estate portal Property Finder, 69 per cent of respondents in the UAE intend to buy a home.

This has reflected in the growth of transactional activity across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates over the past five years.

Cherif Sleiman, chief revenue officer at Property Finder, said the UAE buyers are approaching the property market with thoughtfulness and confidence.

“Even as expectations around price shift modestly, they continue to move ahead with their plans, reflecting a market that values timing and affordability without waiting for extreme fluctuations. This sustained engagement signals not just resilience in short-term demand, but trust in the long-term stability of the UAE real estate sector, highlighting its attractiveness for residents and investors alike,” he said.

With nearly 178,000 transactions during January-October 2025, Dubai has already surpassed 98 per cent of last year's full-year total, said Property Monitor.

It added that mortgage activity appears poised for further improvement in the coming months as the recent rate cut fully filters through and expectations build around additional reductions.“This will support both end-user sentiment and investment activity - particularly among institutional buyers who had deferred financing decisions earlier in the year," it added.

According to the Property Finder survey, 70 per cent of respondents in September expressed an intention to buy within the next six months, followed by 68 per cent in October.

The survey found that 40 per cent of residents expect prices to fall, 32 per cent anticipate increases and 29 per cent foresee stable rates. This combination of demand and measured price expectations signals the resilience of the UAE property market, where long-term confidence appears to outweigh short-term pricing concerns.