Fujitsu Establishes International Consortium To Tackle Disinformation/Misinformation And New AI Risks

KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the establishment of Frontria, an international consortium bringing together over 50 global organizations to collaboratively address the escalating challenges of AI-generated disinformation, misinformation, AI system vulnerabilities, and regulatory compliance. This initiative aims to foster a healthy and resilient digital society by pooling cutting-edge technologies and expertise to enhance information reliability and ensure AI trustworthiness and security.

Frontria will serve as a dynamic platform for participating organizations to share their technological capabilities, identify challenges, articulate needs, and collectively drive risk mitigation and transformative solutions from a global perspective.

Frontria aims to rapidly create concrete applications and services, and by quickly sharing information about their use cases, it will seek to promote the adoption of technological IP that enhances the reliability and safety of AI technology and counters misinformation. In fiscal year 2025, the consortium will commence activities with participating organizations from Japan, Europe, North America, India, Australia, and other regions. It will engage with organizations across diverse industries worldwide to expand the consortium's scale and create new use cases in sectors such as finance, insurance, media, entertainment, legal, and AI businesses. By the end of fiscal year 2026, the consortium aims to have over 100 global participating organizations, generating multiple IP business cases.







Global collaboration for a trusted digital future

While generative AI offers profound benefits, it also presents significant risks: the spread of disinformation, AI system vulnerabilities, and the urgent need for regulatory compliance (e.g., EU AI Act) [1]. With disinformation alone causing an estimated 12.2 trillion yen in economic losses in 2023 [2], and businesses facing financial risks from non-compliance and cyberattacks, these complex issues demand a collaborative, multi-sector approach. Frontria will address these by focusing on disinformation countermeasures, AI trustworthiness and security, driving technological advancement through industry insights and fostering innovative applications and business models.

Frontria's activities

Frontria will establish a global community centered on a "technology pool," uniting innovation partners, technology IP providers, data providers, engineering partners, and incubators. This collaborative environment will foster new ideas and solutions.

Initially, three community groups will focus on disinformation countermeasures, AI trustworthiness, and AI security, with industry-specific working groups to refine technologies and create applications. A developer community will also accelerate core technology development through knowledge sharing and competitions.

Collaborative platform for co-creation with cutting-edge technology

Through Frontria, Fujitsu will provide participating organizations with trial access to its core AI technologies for disinformation countermeasures, AI trustworthiness (including fairness), and AI security (such as fake detection for fraud). By fostering collaboration, Frontria will refine existing technologies, generate new ideas and use cases, leverage IP and data, support application development, and drive market expansion, creating monetization opportunities while solving critical societal issues and enhancing organizational value.

Participating organizations and experts (as of December 2, 2025): Activ8 Inc., AKOS AI SRL, All About, Inc., Amadeus Code Inc., ASCII STARTUP, Atlas Associates Inc., Bengo4 Inc., Prof. Oreste Pollicino (Bocconi University), Cloudy Soft, CROSS Business Producers Inc., Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., DAIKO ADVERTISING INC., DAIKO WEDO creative & development Inc., Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd., Data Resources Inc., Digirow K.K., Digital Content Association of Japan, Fileforce Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Glocalist Co., Ltd., Prof. Nicolas Lesca (University Grenoble Alpes), Prof. Amélie Favreau (University Grenoble Alpes), G-Search Limited, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, InfoCom Research Inc., Prof. Shinichi Yamaguchi (International University of Japan), Intesa Sanpaolo, LARUS Business Automation S.r.l., LY Corporation, Prof. Ananiadou Sophia (The University of Manchester), Doctor Batista-Navarro Riza Theresa (The University of Manchester), Prof. Junichi Tsujii (AIST & The University of Manchester), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, Meltwater Japan, Miotsukushi Analytics Co. Ltd., Miura & Partners, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Associate Prof. Abhinav Dhall (Monash University), Mori Hamada & Matsumoto, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Nebuly, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Prof. Shin'ichi Arakawa (The University of Osaka), POCKET RD Inc., Ridgelinez Limited, Prof. Kazutoshi Sasahara (Institute of Science Tokyo), Center for Education in Healthcare Innovation, Institute of Science Tokyo, Consortium for Medical and Drug Discovery Data Science, SIA Media Inc, Sparticle Inc., Spectee Inc., TDSE Inc., TOEI ADVERTISING Ltd., Tohoku University, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., Prof. Masaki Aida (Tokyo Metropolitan University), Trusted Corporation, Uber AI Solutions.

[1] EU AI Act (European AI Regulation Law):

Effective August 2024, the EU AI Act aims to ensure the safe use and trustworthiness of AI. It classifies AI systems based on their risk levels and mandates that AI systems address these risks while protecting people's health, safety, and fundamental human rights.

[2] Source: THE ECONOMIC COST OF BAD ACTORS ON THE INTERNET

Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.

Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

