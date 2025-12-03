Birch Pain And Spine Group Introduces PRP Therapy For Peripheral Neuropathy Patients In Tracy, California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Birch Pain and Spine Group is proud to announce the expansion of its Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy program to target peripheral neuropathy. The clinical application of PRP therapies to treat peripheral neuropathy offers new hope to patients who are struggling with the debilitating effects of this condition.

Led by Dr. Sclafani, the clinic's PRP therapy protocol harnesses the body's own healing mechanisms to stimulate nerve repair and accelerate tissue regeneration. PRP therapies are a safe and effective strategy to reduce pain and improve the patient's quality of life.

Many neuropathy sufferers have spent thousands of dollars on programs that promise results but fail to deliver meaningful improvement. Traditional neuropathy treatment programs often range from six thousand to seven thousand dollars and involve complex equipment setups or extensive supplement regimens. In contrast, Birch Pain and Spine's PRP therapy provides a more affordable and streamlined alternative that produces substantial measurable outcomes.

"Many neuropathy patients come to us with desperation after exhaustively trying programs that underdeliver results," said Dr. Sclafani of Birch Pain and Spine Group. "With PRP, we take a completely different approach that uses the patient's natural healing machinery to accelerate recovery without undue adverse effects."

The addition of PRP therapy for neuropathy reflects Birch Pain and Spine Group's ongoing commitment to providing evidence-based, non-surgical solutions that restore mobility and improve quality of life. The clinic continues to expand its regenerative offerings to meet the evolving needs of patients seeking alternatives to invasive procedures and medication-dependent treatments.

Patients interested in learning more about PRP therapy for peripheral neuropathy are encouraged to contact Birch Pain and Spine Group to schedule a consultation and explore whether this innovative treatment is right for them.

About Birch Pain and Spine Group

Birch Pain and Spine Group is a trusted multimodal rehabilitation clinic located in Tracy, California. Led by Dr. Sclafani and a team of experienced providers, the clinic specializes in advanced regenerative therapies, spinal decompression, neuropathy care, and joint pain relief. Through a team-based approach and compassionate care, Birch Pain and Spine Group is dedicated to helping patients feel better and move better using non-surgical, evidence-based treatments designed to deliver long-term results. For more information, visit birchpainandspinegroup.