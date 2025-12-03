Doha Forum General Manager To QNA: 2025 Forum To Focus On Policies, Diplomacy, Humanitarian Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) he 2025 iteration of the Doha Forum, due to commence on Dec. 6, 2025, will concentrate on a trifecta of core domains, policy, diplomacy, and humanitarian development, and convenes amid a turbulent global landscape, as the world grapples with acute crises across multiple regions, political frictions, mounting social pressures, and rapidly evolving technological shifts whose ramifications are now defeat-proofing no corner of the globe, General Manager of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari told Qatar News Agency noted that the forum, held under the theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress", will convene thought leaders and policymakers to transition from proclamations and rhetoric to practical solutions and concrete steps capable of generating the desired impact the pillars on which the Forum will concentrate, Al Kuwari clarified that they encompass policy, diplomacy, and humanitarian development, pointing out that, on the political front, many governments worldwide are contending with political conflicts, economic fragility, and challenges in realizing good governance, the forum offers participating thought leaders and policymakers a neutral and credible platform, one that opens the aperture of strategic thinking, enabling them to address pressing global issues and reinforce international cooperation, ensuring that justice and stability remain embedded at the very heart of global decision-making, Al Kuwari underlined added that, on the diplomatic level, the Forum is widening participation in ways that allow it to move beyond the constraints of traditional policymaking, harnessing the soft power of sports, culture, and multidisciplinary dialogue to rebuild trust a humanitarian lens, Al Kuwari stated that the Forum will spotlight urgent challenges affecting people's daily lives, such as inequities in education, healthcare, and social development, placing a premium on preserving human dignity. Over more than two decades, Doha Forum has evolved into a leading global platform for dialogue Kuwari further highlighted that justice will be at the core of this year's agenda, and translating it into cooperative policies, tangible steps, and actionable solutions is essential. She explained that, through collaboration with global partners and prominent international institutions, the Forum's sessions will delve deep into issues of peace and security, economic resilience, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, global health, and media integrity Kuwari expressed her confidence that this forum will stand among the most prominent since its inception over two decades ago. She indicated that 6,000-plus participants have registered for this year's iteration, accompanied by a notable rise in global participants who chose to attend Doha on their own initiative, alongside a significant surge in digital engagement on the Forum's official website, an indication that the Forum's global footprint continues to expand and permeate social media platforms Kuwari further explained that this iteration also witnesses an upsurge in the number of official delegations confirming attendance, a larger presence of senior-level policymakers, a higher number of speakers, and over 100 official delegations, compared with 53 last year. The Forum will also convene 125 sessions, with 471 speakers headlining its program, she highlighted participation trends, Al Kuwari emphasized that what distinguishes this year's forum is the depth of engagement, reflected across three dimensions, broader regional representation to ensure a wider scope of contributions, increased involvement of foreign ministers, who are ultimately responsible for translating visions and policies into concrete actions, and expanded participation of international institutions and multilateral organizations, reinforcing its standing as a platform dedicated to global governance, humanitarian coordination, and developmental planning to a question about ensuring that Forum deliberations translate into actionable outcomes, Al Kuwari reaffirmed the Forum's commitment to providing diversified formats of dialogue. Alongside public sessions, the Forum hosts closed-door discussions, enabling policymakers and experts to speak candidly and explore practical solutions within atmospheres of openness and candor also includes in-depth discussions on Gaza's humanitarian needs following a ceasefire, as well as the situations in Sudan and Yemen. Workshops on applied technology will also be convened, such as the Artificial Intelligence and Mediation workshop, which brings together mediators, policymakers, and technology experts, in addition to more integrative cross-sector dialogues, all aimed at producing concrete results how the Forum supports cooperation among participating states, she emphasized that the forum has long proven its neutrality and credibility, making it a bridge for communication capable of convening even states with stark political, geographical, or ideological divergences forum literally fosters trust-building through bilateral meetings, off-channel communications, and sustained year-round partnerships. This year, the participation has been expanded through outreach initiatives across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, unlocking new avenues for dialogue and strengthening interregional understanding, Al Kuwari pointed out added that the forum also enhanced the format of panel discussions. Last year, it sought to corral contrasting viewpoints, while this year, voices have been added from communities directly affected or directly benefiting from the policies under discussion. This approach, she said, bolsters credibility, deepens debates, and strengthens engagement.

Al Kuwari revealed that the 2025 Forum will host the tenth meeting of the Middle East Consultation Group of the Munich Security Conference (MSC). Launched for the first time during last year's edition, the group provides an informal yet highly credible space for dialogue on sensitive issues and files concerning the Middle East explained that this year's edition of the Forum will also witness the launch of several new strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening its long-term global impact. Partnerships with the World Economic Forum, the Atlantic Council, the Gates Foundation, Chatham House, the Munich Security Conference, the Japan Institute of International Affairs, the South African Institute of International Affairs, the Observer Research Foundation, and the Center for China and Globalization enhance the Forum's capacity to lead discussions on topics such as conflict resolution, AI governance, economic transformation, and global health Kuwari also addressed how the Forum engages young people, noting that a youth edition for 2025 will precede the main event. Organized in cooperation with QatarDebate, this initiative reflects the Forum's commitment to involving young people in global conversations and future policy-shaping processes noted that these young leaders and changemakers join the main forum's discussions to connect directly with policymakers. Furthermore, the forum integrates youth perspectives into panel discussions, particularly those related to technology, equality, and climate, and provides them with practical training, such as the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) workshop on intercultural negotiation indicated that the Forum's agenda covers regional security, diplomacy, economic transformation, social cohesion, and technology. It will explore themes such as "The New Wealth of Nations: How Instrumental Capital is Reshaping Geopolitics and Global Finance" and "Iran and the Changing Regional Security Environment," in addition to examining the future of humanitarian work, trade security, and digital governance General Manager of the Doha Forum welcomed participants from more than 150 countries, including several heads of state, nineteen foreign ministers, leaders of international organizations, global experts, senior representatives from the World Economic Forum, the Gates Foundation, and other major institutions, along with figures from the private sector and civil society. She emphasized that this diversity will ensure the launch of broad and inclusive global dialogues noted that, given the current geopolitical landscape, ensuring balanced sessions that reflect multiple regions requires precise collaborative efforts. These challenges, she stressed, have reinforced the commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and neutrality response to a question about the expected outcomes of the Forum, Al Kuwari stated that the objective is to shift global dialogue from a mere exchange of views and ideas toward concrete, actionable results, generating new ideas, building partnerships, and supporting practical policy frameworks Al Kuwari concluded her interview with QNA by underscoring that the value of the Doha Forum lies in its ability to bring together voices that might not otherwise meet, creating a space for shared understanding through which collaborative solutions can be proposed, even among participants with divergent views, while advancing efforts toward building a more just, secure, and sustainable world.