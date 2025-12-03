VIDEO: Lusail City Announces Temporary Road Closures During FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025
Doha, Qatar: Lusail City has announced that several roads will be temporarily closed from December 1 to 18, 2025, to support traffic management during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.
Residents and visitors are urged to use the alternative routes provided in the official guidance video shared by Lusail authorities.
The city expressed its appreciation for the public's cooperation, noting that the closures are necessary to ensure smooth mobility and support tournament operations throughout the event.
