Novel Pharmaceutical Avextra Capsule Enhances Patient Experience And Treatment Acceptance

Bensheim, Germany – 3. December 2025 – How can therapy with Cannabis-based medicines (CbM) be designed to be not only therapeutically proven, but also patient-friendly and safe? To date, oily solutions have dominated the medical market in the area of statutory health insurance especially for pain patients. Despite already existing robust evidence of the effectiveness of oily cannabis extracts, new standardized oral dosage forms of CbM are becoming more and more important to overcome gaps in simplify handling and thus to increase patient adherence. Avextra, the German biotech company, is now launching a new portfolio that combines standardized quality and innovative dosage forms such as capsules.

The capsules contain granulates based on the Cannabisextract Avextra 10:10 (THC/CBD) and were initially included in the study to assess patient satisfaction with various oral cannabis products. This non-interventional, prospective, open, multicentric SATURN study with almost 400 patients in 24 study centers all over Germany addresses the scope of improvement in Quality of Life (QoL) for pain patients through individualized treatment. Across more than ten indications and five pharmaceutical forms, the study aimed to characterize patient preferences and assess any correlation with clinical outcomes.

Results indicate that after three months of treatment with the oily Cannabisextract Avextra 10:10 (THC/CBD) or Avextra Cannabisextract capsules (2.5 mg or 5 mg THC/CBD 1:1), symptom burden and QoL improved significantly. Across multiple clinical indications and dosage forms, these Avextra therapies used in SATURN, consistently demonstrate high levels of patient acceptance. One of the key features of the study was the assessment of individual therapy goals by patients, known as Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), especially in terms of their personal goals for symptom reduction.

Key Findings from the SATURN Study



Efficacy: With the Avextra Cannabisextract capsules (2.5 mg or 5 mg THC/CBD 1:1) significantly higher responder rates for Quality of Life and symptom improvement (sleep disorders, back pain, stress/tension, neuropathic pain, muscle tension, chronic inflammation) were observed compared to Cannabisextract Avextra 10:10 after 6 months.

Medication Reduction: 37 % of patients were able to reduce their previous medication while taking Avextra's Cannabis-based Medicines notably analgesics, sleeping tablets, and antidepressants, during treatment.

High Patient Satisfaction: Very high satisfaction levels reported-68 % of the enclosed patients were satisfied with the Cannabisextract Avextra 10:10 (THC/CBD), even 90 % with Avextra Cannabisextract capsules (2.5 mg or 5 mg THC/CBD 1:1) in terms of symptom reduction with their medication. Therapy Continuation: 85 % of patients would choose Avextra's CbMs again.

Together, these findings highlight the importance of patient-centered, standardized oral formulations that improve both usability and therapeutic consistency. The introduction of Avextra's capsule portfolio in two dosage strengths represents a meaningful step toward expanding safe, accepted, and easy-to-use treatment options for patients requiring cannabinoid-based therapies. With SATURN, Avextra underscores its commitment to advancing evidence-based innovation that enhances quality of life and empowers patients in their treatment journey.

Another step towards evidence-based cannabinoid therapy

Prof. Dr. med. Justus Benrath, Principal Investigator for the SATURN study, commented,“Including almost 400 patients-both cannabis-naive and cannabis-experienced-who had been diagnosed with a condition for which medical cannabis is indicated as a medicine enabled us to evaluate patient satisfaction with the respective cannabis product or cannabis therapy and the effect on quality of life, co-medication, and tolerability.”

Avextra continues to support further studies to assess the long-term impact of cannabinoid-based therapies in areas where there are clear unmet patient needs.“In SATURN, patient-related outcomes and personal goals were also taken into account. This enables us to consider further study designs on the path to a finished product and to explore new paths in treating seriously ill patients,” said Dr. Bernhard Babel, CEO of Avextra.“This research reinforces not only the efficacy of combined THC and CBD, in the management of pain but also underlines that Cannabis-based medicines are usually very well tolerated.”

About Avextra AG

Building trust through research and patient-focused innovation: German biotech company Avextra is committed to advancing cannabis-based prescription medicines. Avextra is investing specifically in research, with six pioneering studies currently being conducted in Germany to pave the way for the regulatory approval we are aiming for. Our goal: to improve the reimbursement of cannabinoids for seriously ill patients in pain management and palliative care in the long term.

