United States Jewelry Market Report 2025-2033: Analysis By Product, Material, Distribution Channel, End User, States And Leading Companies

The jewelry market of the United States is likely to witness impressive growth, growing from US$ 105.2 billion in 2024 to US$ 159.6 billion by 2033. This is indicative of a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.74% between 2025 and 2033. The growth is driven by changing consumer trends, sustainable materials trends, and an increasing demand for customized and luxury pieces of jewelry.



In the US, the trend for jewelry has picked up greatly, driven by several factors including fashion, celebrity status, and online media. The multicultural diversity of the nation has given rise to a rich tapestry of tastes and styles, ranging from understated modern designs to detailed vintage designs. The increased importance of customized and personalized jewelry also helped drive its popularity, enabling one to showcase their individual style and achievements through accessories.

Besides, there are specific occasions like engagements, weddings, and anniversaries where jewelry is important, which makes its significance in American life all the more real. This is why the jewelry market keeps on booming with a vast range of tastes and budgets being accommodated.

Growth Driver in the United States Jewelry Market

Increased Disposable Income and Luxury Expenditure

One of the most powerful drivers of growth in the U.S. jewelry industry is the continuous rise in disposable income combined with increasing luxury consumption culture. As consumers are provided with higher purchasing power, consumption of non-essential, aspirational items such as fine jewelry goes up. Not only is jewelry used as a symbol of status but is also perceived as an investment over the long term in precious stones and metals. Millennials and Gen Z are also coming into peak earning years, boosting demand for both classic luxury jewellery and contemporary, fashion-driven pieces.

Special occasions like weddings, anniversaries, and engagements continue to be the main spending moments, and self-purchasing trends are increasing too. Oct 2024, New LoopMe research reveals that 70% of US consumers buy luxury goods or clothing every year, with one-third of them spending more than $1000. Of high-end consumers, 57% prefer to purchase luxury goods in physical stores. Even with the popularity of online stores such as Amazon, 30% continue to buy directly from the brand store, and 27% choose department stores or secondary retailers.

Innovation and Personalization in Jewelry Design

Another driver of growth is a move towards innovative, personalized jewelry that meets personal tastes. Today's consumers want uniqueness and individuality in their buys, and this necessitates demand for customized rings, necklaces, and bracelets bearing initials, birthstones, or personalized engravings. Design technological advancements like 3D printing and CAD modeling enable jewelers to produce customized pieces efficiently and rapidly. Furthermore, fashion trends focus on versatility, and as such, interest in modular jewelry that can be worn in various ways continues to rise.

Younger generations particularly prefer designs that merge heritage with modern style. Personalization not only adds emotional value but also enhances brand loyalty since customers are emotionally attached to customized works. As customization has gone mainstream and become accessible, jewelry design innovation is a key impetus that keeps the U.S. market vibrant and consumer-centric. Bagisto helped CH Jewelry Designs introduce a slim and easy-to-use online shop for personalized jewelry lovers in the U.S. The brand presents its handmade collections with a personal, sentimental, and Western-inspired identity through Bagisto.

Online Jewelry Retail Growth

E-commerce has revolutionized the U.S. jewelry industry, rendering it more convenient and accessible to consumers. Online stores enable consumers to search through vast catalogs, compare prices, and reach global brands from home. Specific product information, virtual try-on, and open certification processes have enhanced confidence in online jewelry shopping. For younger generations and technology-savvy people, purchasing jewelry online is the norm, particularly for fashion and budget-friendly fine jewelry. Online platforms also enable jewelers to interact with customers directly by means of personalized promotions, loyalty programs, and flexible lending terms.

Further, digital retail enables smaller jewelers to compete outside the local store, enhancing competition and product diversity. With ongoing digitalization and consumers having adopted omni-channel shopping, online transactions are likely to remain a robust growth catalyst, changing jewelry marketing and selling in the U.S. Oct 2024, CaratLane, India's premium jewellery brand, has launched its first international store in New Jersey, USA. The store has a select assortment of signature pieces, including diamond mangalsutras and sophisticated everyday fashion. Unique creations are also offered with personalized engraving services.

Challenge in the United States Jewelry Market

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

One of the most important challenges in the jewelry industry in the U.S. is price volatility of raw materials, especially gold, silver, and diamonds. Economic trends in the world, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical factors may lead to sudden spikes in the prices of these materials. The increase in raw material costs makes jewelry more costly, possibly affecting the demand from consumers, particularly from price-conscious consumers. Jewelers tend to face difficulty in keeping price points down while ensuring profitability under these circumstances.

Further, volatile supply chain problems in gemstones and precious metals introduce another level of complexity. As long as high-end consumers will still purchase even when prices rise, middle-income buyers can postpone or forgo, influencing total sales. The reliance on world commodity markets exposes the U.S. jewelry business to price volatility, challenging sustained growth.

Competition and Evolving Consumer Trends

The U.S. jewelry industry is very competitive, with both established luxury companies and upstart independent designers competing for consumer demand. Fast-fashion accessories and low-priced fashion jewelry brands also draw a significant portion of younger consumers, placing downward pressure on traditional jewelers.

Consumer tastes are moving toward more sustainable and ethically sourced jewelry, and brands must transition their supply chains and marketing strategies accordingly. Not fulfilling such expectations could lead to reputational loss and customer dissatisfaction. Additionally, younger consumers tend to seek experiences more than possessions, making it difficult for jewelers to stay current. Those brands that fail to innovate or address new systems of value risk losing market space in a fast-moving sector. This ongoing requirement to differentiate and keep up to date is a significant issue for U.S. jewelry retailers.

