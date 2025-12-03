$159.641 Bn Health And Fitness Services Market - Global Forecasts From 2025 To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health and Fitness Services Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Health And Fitness Services Market is expected to grow from USD 105.259 billion in 2025 to USD 159.641 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.69%.

The Health and Fitness Services Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global health and fitness services sector, offering industry experts actionable insights into market trends, competitive dynamics, and growth opportunities. This study examines key market segments, technological advancements, and strategic developments shaping the industry. With a focus on service types, demographics, delivery modes, and geographic regions, the Health and Fitness Services Market Study equips stakeholders with a robust framework to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape.



The Health and Fitness Services Market Study defines the market as encompassing fitness centers, mind-body services, online fitness platforms, nutritional and wellness services, medical fitness, and corporate wellness programs. The study evaluates market dynamics across various dimensions, including service type, gender, age group, application, delivery mode, and end-user segments. It covers key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a granular view of regional trends and opportunities. The scope includes an in-depth exploration of market drivers like rising health awareness, restraints such as high service costs, and opportunities driven by technological innovations. The competitive analysis further explores market share dynamics, with companies like Anytime Fitness and Gold's Gym International leveraging franchise models to expand globally, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. Mergers and acquisitions, such as Equinox Holdings, Inc.'s acquisition of boutique fitness studios, reflect a trend toward consolidation to enhance service portfolios. The Health and Fitness Services Market Study also incorporates Porter's Five Forces and industry value chain analyses to provide a holistic view of competitive pressures and supply chain efficiencies.

Competitive Environment and Analysis

In the Health and Fitness Services Market Study, the competitive environment is a focal point, highlighting strategic moves by major players and their impact on market dynamics. The study analyzes key companies such as Anytime Fitness Franchisor, LLC, Gold's Gym International, Inc., Planet Fitness Inc., and CultFit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., among others. The competitive intelligence section delves into recent developments, including mergers, acquisitions, and innovative strategies that are reshaping the industry.

Key Developments by Major Players

Planet Fitness Inc.'s Digital Expansion: Planet Fitness has significantly bolstered its online fitness offerings to capture the growing demand for digital solutions. In 2024, the company enhanced its mobile app with personalized workout plans and live-streamed classes, targeting the 20-40-year-old demographic seeking flexible, hybrid fitness options. This move aligns with the Health and Fitness Services Market Study findings on the rising popularity of online and hybrid delivery modes, particularly in North America and Europe, where digital penetration is high. By integrating AI-driven workout recommendations, Planet Fitness strengthens its position in the online fitness services segment, appealing to individual consumers and corporate clients alike. CultFit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.'s Market Penetration in Asia Pacific: CultFit has emerged as a dominant player in India's health and fitness market, leveraging a hybrid model combining offline fitness centers with a robust online platform. In early 2025, CultFit announced a strategic partnership with a leading healthcare provider to integrate medical fitness services, targeting the above-55 age group for preventive health applications. This development, as highlighted in the Health and Fitness Services Market Study, underscores the growing demand for tailored wellness solutions in the Asia Pacific region, where rising disposable incomes and health consciousness are driving market growth. CultFit's focus on affordability and accessibility has also enabled it to capture significant market share in urban centers like India and Indonesia. Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises. Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $105.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $159.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)



Anytime Fitness Franchisor, LLC

Gold's Gym International, Inc.

24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc.

Equinox Holdings, Inc.

Planet Fitness Inc.

UFC GYM

Crunch LLC

Exos Works, Inc.

ABC Fitness Solutions, LLC CultFit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Health and Fitness Services Market Segmentation:

Service Type



Fitness Centers/Health Clubs

Mind-Body Services

Online Fitness Services

Nutritional and Wellness Services

Medical Fitness Services Corporate Wellness Programs

By Gender



Male Female

By Age Group



5-20 years

20-40 years

40-55 Years Above 55 years

By Application



Weight Management

Muscle Building

Mental Wellness

Flexibility & Mobility Preventive Health

By Delivery Mode



Online

Offline Hybrid

By End-User



Individual Consumers

Corporates

Educational Institutions Healthcare Providers

By Geography



North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Australia Others

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Health and Fitness Services Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900