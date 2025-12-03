$23.46 Bn Functional Printing Market - Global Forecasts From 2025 To 2030: Advances In Printed Electronics And Expansion In RFID Applications Bolster Growth

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Printing Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The functional printing market is expected to grow from USD 11.848 billion in 2025 to USD 23.460 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 14.64%.

Inkjet printing is a significant driver of the functional printing market due to its versatility and efficiency in producing flexible substrates for applications such as sensors, displays, lighting, batteries, and photovoltaics. Its advantages, including quick turnaround times, flexibility in production, and the ability to print variable data, make it a critical tool for print service providers and in-house operations.

The adoption of cut-sheet inkjet printers is expected to create a positive cycle of increased application and volume, further boosting market growth. Advances in 3D printing materials, such as those offering high mechanical rigidity, are also enhancing the appeal of inkjet-based functional printing solutions.

Advances in Printed Electronics

Technological breakthroughs in printed electronics are propelling the functional printing market by enabling the development of thinner, rollable, and more efficient OLED displays. The ability to produce durable, cost-effective electronic components like RFID antennas and sensors is driving market expansion. Functional printing facilitates precise deposition of patterns on substrates like paper and glass, supporting applications such as RFID tags, displays, and sensors, which are increasingly integral to modern electronics.

Growth in RFID Applications

The rising adoption of RFID tags, particularly in retail, is a key growth factor. Printed UHF-RFID technology integrates seamlessly with supply chain management by enabling the printing of antennas on flexible substrates or directly onto packaging. This eliminates manual scanning, automating merchandise tracking from warehouses to store floors. The growing retail sector, especially in North America, is expected to increase demand for RFID antennas, further supporting the functional printing market.

Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific: Rapid Growth

The Asia Pacific region is poised for substantial growth in the functional printing market, driven by rapid industrialization and rising consumer demand for innovative technology products. The expanding healthcare sector and the emergence of smart packaging are key contributors, as these industries increasingly adopt functional printing for sensors and electronic components. The region's focus on advanced manufacturing further fuels market potential.

North America: Established Leader

North America remains a leading market for functional printing, driven by well-established industries such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. These sectors rely on functional printing for advanced solutions like sensors and electronic circuits to enhance product offerings and maintain competitiveness. The presence of key market players investing in research and development strengthens North America's position as a global leader in this space.

Key Benefits of this Report:



Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:



Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

