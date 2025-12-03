Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


2025-12-03 10:08:19
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Bonk Inc: Announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an additional 41% revenue interest in Bonk (formerly letsBONK), increasing its total revenue share to 51%. The transaction establishes Bonk, Inc. as the majority revenue beneficiary of a high-growth launchpad within the BONK ecosystem, reflecting an implied platform valuation of approximately $30 million. Bonk Inc shares off $0.01 are trading N at $0.17.

Baystreet.ca

