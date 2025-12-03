Jordan, Saudi Arabia To Enhance Digital Civil Service Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) – Civil Status and Passports Department Director General Ghaith Al-Tayeb received on Wednesday Saudi Ministry of Interior's Agency of Civil Affairs Supervisor, Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, and an accompanying delegation.The meeting dealt with prospects to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in electronic services and simplifying procedures for the citizens of both countries.Al-Tayeb said Jordan's digital transformation is in line with Royal directives for deregulation to enhance government services.He said all government institutions follow a clear approach under the "e-Government" program and public sector development plan under Jordan's comprehensive modernization vision for its second centennial.He reviewed the Civil Status Department's digital systems, including smart ID cards, digital certificates, and electronic passport issuance, emphasizing that these initiatives represent key steps in modernizing and simplifying government services.For his part, Al-Murabba said Saudi Civil Status runs an institutional approach focused on digital transformation and system development, aligned with the accelerating requirements of Saudi Vision 2030.He reviewed Saudi Arabia's e-services platform "Absher," which provides nearly 85 percent of civil services electronically, easing procedures for citizens and residents.Al-Murabba praised the strong brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Jordan and reaffirmed a commitment to enhancing partnership and cooperation for service quality.