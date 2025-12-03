Petra Authority, US Embassy Advance Green Tourism Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, December 3 (Petra) – Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Board of Commissioners Chairman, Fares Brizat, met with a US Embassy team to follow up on the "Green Growth Tourism: Enhancing Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism in Petra" project.The meeting, attended by PDTRA board members, reviewed arrangements to proceed with project tenders and implementation mechanisms according to the set timeline, ensuring the achievement of the project's developmental and environmental goals.Brizat said the $15 million Green Growth Tourism project aims to develop environmentally friendly tourism services in the Petra Archaeological Park, safeguard its cultural integrity, and strengthen its status as a World Heritage site.The PDTRA, he said, will implement the project in cooperation with the US Embassy, enhancing visitor experience, improving service quality, supporting local communities, and boosting economic growth, while protecting cultural heritage and promoting sustainable development principles.He said the project is the latest initiative in a series of US-funded programs supporting Jordan's tourism sector.Over the past decades, the US government has contributed more than $124 million to preserve cultural heritage sites and develop tourism in Jordan.According to the PDTRA, the project will help elevate Petra as a World Heritage site through diversifying tourist services, improving the tourism environment, increasing visitor capacity, and enhancing management and operational efficiency.It also aims to improve accessibility and visitor flow within Petra and apply modern environmental standards to safeguard the archaeological site and its natural surroundings.