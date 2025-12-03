Minister: Jordan Advances Women's Economic Empowerment Through Childcare Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development, Chair of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, Wafa Bani Mustafa, said on Wednesday that launching childcare centers is a strategic priority within Jordan's economic modernization vision.She spoke as sponsor of an awards ceremony for winners of a childcare presentation competition organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) under the project "Enhancing Access to Finance and Markets for the Childcare Sector in Jordan."The event was attended by Secretary General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women, Maha Ali, IFC Regional Director for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Khawaja Aftab Ahmed‏, and Chief Banking Officer Zuhdi Jayousi.The minister highlighted the government's partnership with the World Bank Group in improving childcare service quality and supporting private sector employers in providing childcare, noting its impact on child development and creating a supportive work environment for women.She added that an updated social protection strategy emphasizes investing in high-quality childcare services, which provide employment opportunities for women, stimulate economic growth, and enhance women's economic participation.Over the past two years, the ministry has revised licensing regulations for nurseries, simplified procedures, ensured higher quality standards, and issued a professional licensing system for social work to improve care providers' skills.Bani Mustafa stressed that quality services build working mothers' confidence, provide supportive environments for early childhood development, and contribute to academic and professional success.She noted that the childcare sector can generate jobs, empower women, improve early childhood outcomes, and strengthen human capital for the future.Khawaja said the initiative aims to enable women to balance family and work responsibilities, emphasizing that supporting women in childcare strengthens institutions, communities, and economic growth.During the ceremony, more than 50 childcare providers and 18 private companies were recognized, whereas Jordan Kuwait Bank granted two unsecured loans to childcare providers, while others received $10,000 grants.Participating companies implemented policies such as covering nursery fees, flexible hours, compressed workweeks, and extended family leave. One company signed agreements with providers to facilitate employee access to services.A World Bank report highlighted that safe and reliable childcare solutions can increase women's labor force participation by up to 7.3 percent, boosting economic growth and company productivity.Five providers received awards for business expansion, marketing and digital impact, institutional partnerships, parental inclusion, and financial excellence, while two companies from Jordan and Lebanon received mentorship awards for promoting family-supportive policies.