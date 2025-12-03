Irish Pub Company Hits 35-Year Milestone, Building Europe's Charming Pubs

MENAFN - GetNews) “Dublin firm behind the original Guinness Irish Pub Concept is marking 35 years of exporting Irish Pub culture into European markets.”







The Auld Dubliner, Switzerland

Irish Pub Company, the world's leading creators of authentic Irish pubs, is celebrating 35 years of exporting hand-crafted Irish Pubs into the European market with their final pub project of 2025 opening in Orlean's France.

The Dublin-based Irish Pub Company has designed upwards of 2,000 pubs in more than 100 countries around the globe. Their journey into the European market began in 1990, and since then they have been bringing an immersive slice of the Emerald Isle to cities, towns and neighbourhoods throughout the EU.







Trinity Irish Pub

Irish pub design and build in Vienna View project







The Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria City Pub View project

Irish Pub Company Highlights

Throughout its 35-year journey, the Irish Pub Company has:

- Pubs created in nearly every continent--still looking for a client in Antarctica!

- Revolutionised the sector by exporting complete pub experiences, not just furniture or decor.

- Expanded into multiple markets, delivering bespoke pub concepts tailored to each location.

- Helped create jobs in both Ireland and abroad through design, construction, and ongoing fit-outs.

- The company's work has influenced the global perception of Irish identity, showcasing the richness of Irish design, storytelling, and hospitality.







Mel McNally, Founder & CEO, Irish Pub Company

“Thirty-five years ago, we set out with a simple idea: to share the spirit, craft and warmth of Irish pubs with the world. Today, seeing our designs thriving across Europe is something I'm incredibly proud of. These are not just pubs - they are gathering places that carry the heart of Ireland into new communities. We've built them with real Irish craftsmanship, real stories, and real soul, and we're only just getting started.”

Company Momentum

The Irish Pub Company traces its roots to the 1990's, when McNally, then an architecture student in Dublin, had to complete a final year design project. What began as a project which some professors joked was just an excuse for pints turned into a two-year journey across Ireland, where he and fellow students studied more than 200 pubs from city bars to rural village locals.

Celebrating its 35-year milestone, Irish Pub Company has now delivered more than 2,000 venues across 100 countries. A growing in-house team of interior designers, master carpenters, specialist artists, and bric-a-brac curators builds every element in Ireland before shipping turnkey fit-outs worldwide.

Get in touch!

As the company looks toward the future, the Irish Pub Company plans to expand further into new territories, integrate sustainable building practices, and continue supporting Irish makers and artisans who bring each pub to life.

As the company looks toward the future, the Irish Pub Company plans to expand further into new territories, integrate sustainable building practices, and continue supporting Irish makers and artisans who bring each pub to life.







About Irish Pub Company

Founded in 1990, Irish Pub Company is the original creator of the Guinness Irish Pub Concept. The Irish Pub Company is Ireland's leading designer, exporter, and builder of authentic Irish pubs.

Founded in 1990, the company has delivered hundreds of pubs around the world, representing Irish hospitality, heritage, and craftsmanship on a global stage. Its pubs are fully designed, handcrafted, and produced in Ireland before being shipped internationally and installed by expert teams.