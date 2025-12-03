403
Bahrain's 46Th GCC Summit Final Communique: Enhancing Cooperation, Facing Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA -- The Council reviewed the views of the advisory body on the topics that it had previously been assigned to study, including confronting natural disasters, developing unified policies and legislation for the use of artificial intelligence, and obstacles to the integration of services between member states, as well as environmental protection, climate change, and renewable energies.
The Supreme Council emphasized the strengthening of joint action to enhance work related to energy transformations and climate change, and to activate cooperation, exchange of experiences, within the framework of Green Middle East Initiative.
It stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global energy markets, adopting a balanced approach without excluding energy sources, and working to innovate technologies that enable managing emissions and making use of all energy sources with high efficiency, to enable sustainable economic growth for all.
It appreciated the achievements and efforts made by member states in the circular carbon economy approach.
The Supreme Council congratulated UAE's Sheikha Nasser Al-Nowais on winning the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations Tourism Organization for the period 2029-2026.
The Council expressed its support for the United Arab Emirates to host, in partnership with the Republic of Senegal, the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.
It also congratulated the United Arab Emirates on the success of the activities of the 12th session of the World Government Summit.
The Supreme Council congratulated the inauguration of the Bahrain International Commercial Court, in an important step that embodies the Kingdom of Bahrain's keenness to develop the justice system.
It also congratulated Bahrain for its distinguished success in hosting the 2025 Asian Youth Games under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifah.
The Supreme Council congratulated Saudi Arabia for the success of the Hajj season, and expressed its appreciation for the efforts and facilities provided by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
It also congratulated Saudi Arabia on the occasion of its victory in hosting the World Cup, 2034.
The Council congratulated Kuwait on the success of hosting the 26th Gulf Cup Football Championship, extending its congratulations to Bahrain for winning the tournament.
The Supreme Council praised the success of Oman in hosting the Indian Ocean Conference eighth session in Muscat.
It appreciated the efforts of Qatari diplomacy in reaching the Doha Framework Agreement for peace between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance.
The council also congratulated Qatar on the success of the U-17 World Cup, and expressed its wishes for success for the State of Qatar in the eleventh edition of the Arab Cup Championship.
It praised the success of the State Qatar in hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development, and welcomed the Doha Political Declaration.
The Supreme Council expressed its support for the State of Qatar's bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, wishing it success in hosting this global sporting event.
The Council congratulated Kuwait on the occasion of its selection as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media for the year 2025, which reflects the cultural and media heritage of the State of Kuwait and its role as a beacon of culture and a platform for creativity in the Arab world.
The Supreme Council welcomed the State of Kuwait's hosting of the third Arab-Chinese summit, scheduled to be held in 2030, hoping that the summit will contribute to strengthening cooperation relations and achieving common interests.
Moreover, it congratulated Kuwait on its victory to host the 2026 Asian Handball World Cup, wishing it success in hosting this important sporting event. (more)
