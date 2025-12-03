46Th GCC Summit Convenes In Manama

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The 46th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council's Supreme Council convened on Wednesday in Bahrain's capital, Manama.

The summit's agenda is led by efforts to accelerate economic integration among Gulf states to achieve full economic unity, alongside strengthening partnerships with friendly nations and international alliances to expand investment and trade.

The summit is also discussing joint Gulf defense, coordination to address regional security challenges, and measures to protect vital maritime routes and secure navigation and trade lines.

The summit is reviewing proposals to enhance military and security cooperation among member states and to launch new joint defense initiatives.

The agenda further includes deliberations on current regional and international developments and their impact on Gulf security, particularly the situations in Gaza, Yemen, and Sudan, as well as broader Middle East issues. The summit is working to unify Gulf positions on Arab and regional matters and to recalibrate foreign policy in light of global changes. Economic agreements and joint initiatives are also under consideration, following reports from ministerial and technical committees, along with discussions on cooperation with countries and organizations outside the Council.

Strategic projects under review include electricity grid interconnection, joint development projects across multiple regions, and the Gulf railway, aimed at strengthening land and rail links to advance economic integration.

In addition, the summit is assessing the implementation of decisions from the previous session, the 45th summit, tracking progress, identifying areas requiring updates, and examining reports and memoranda from technical and ministerial committees to ensure cohesive strategies across member states.