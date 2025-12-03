Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Net Income Of $21.0 Million For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 And Net Income Of $4.0 Million For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Vessel Name
|Type
|Capacity (dwt)
| Year
Built
|Country of Construction
|Date of agreement
|Sale Price (in million)
|Delivery date
|Ariana A
|2,700 TEU (Containership)
|38,117
|2005
|Germany
|November 13, 2024
|$16.50
|January 22, 2025
|Gabriela A
|2,700 TEU (Containership)
|38,121
|2005
|Germany
|December 4, 2024
|$19.30
|May 7, 2025
|Magic Eclipse
|Panamax (Dry Bulk carrier)
|74,940
|2011
|Japan
|March 6, 2025
|$13.5
|March 24, 2025
|Magic Callisto
|Panamax (Dry Bulk carrier)
|74,930
|2012
|Japan
|March 11, 2025
|$14.5
|April 28, 2025
Fleet Employment Status (as of December 2, 2025)
During the three months ended September 30, 2025, we operated on average 9.0 vessels earning a Daily TCE Rate(2) of $13,363 as compared to an average of 10.5 vessels earning a Daily TCE Rate(2) of $13,367 during the same period in 2024.
Our employment profile as of December 2, 2025 is presented immediately below.
(2)Daily TCE Rate is not a recognized measure underU.S. GAAP.Please refer to Appendix B for the definition and reconciliation of this measure to Total vessel revenues, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance withU.S. GAAP.
|Dry Bulk Carriers
| Vessel Name
| Type
| Capacity (dwt)
| Year
Built
| Country of Construction
| Type of Employment (1)
| Daily Gross Charter Rate
|Estimated Redelivery Date
|Earliest
|Latest
|Magic Thunder
|Kamsarmax
|83,375
|2011
|Japan
|TC period
|97% of BPI5TC (2)(3)
|-(4)
|-(4)
|Magic Perseus
|Kamsarmax
|82,158
|2013
|Japan
|TC period
|100% of BPI5TC (2)(5)
|-(4)
|-(4)
|Magic Starlight
|Kamsarmax
|81,048
|2015
|China
|TC period
|$15,029 per day (6)
|-(4)
|-(4)
|Magic Mars
|Panamax
|76,822
|2014
|Korea
|TC period
|$13,300 per day (7) (8)
|-(4)
|-(4)
|Magic P
|Panamax
|76,453
|2004
|Japan
|Panamax Pool (9)
|N/A
|-(10)
|-(10)
|Magic Pluto
|Panamax
|74,940
|2013
|Japan
|TC period
|100% of BPI4TC (7)
|-(4)
|-(4)
|Magic Ariel
|Kamsarmax
|81,845
|2020
|China
|TC period
|108% of BPI5TC(2)
|-(4)
|-(4)
|Magic Celeste
|Ultramax
|63,310
|2015
|China
|TC period
|$14,150 per day (11)(12)
|-(4)
|-(4)
|Containerships
| Vessel Name
| Type
| Capacity (dwt)
| Year
Built
| Country of Construction
| Type of Employment
| Daily Gross Charter Rate ($/day)
|Estimated Redelivery Date
|Earliest
|Latest
|Raphaela
|Containership
|26,811
|2008
|Turkey
|TC period
|$26,250
|Nov-26
|Jan-27
|(1)
|TC stands for time charter.
|(2)
|The benchmark vessel used in the calculation of the average Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes (“BPI5TC”) is a non-scrubber fitted 82,000mt dwt vessel (Kamsarmax) with specific age, speed–consumption, and design characteristics.
|(3)
|The vessel's daily gross charter rate is equal to 97% of BPI5TC(2). In accordance with the prevailing charter party, on November 5, 2025, we converted the index-linked rate to fixed from January 1, 2026 until March 31, 2026 at a rate of $14,100 per day. In accordance with the prevailing charter party, on November 17, 2025, we converted the index-linked rate to fixed from April 1, 2026 until June 30, 2026 at a rate of $15,300 per day. Thereafter, the rate will be converted back to index-linked.
|(4)
|In accordance with the prevailing charterparty, both parties (owners and charterers) have the option to terminate the charter by providing 3 months' written notice to the other party.
|(5)
|The vessel's daily gross charter rate is equal to 100% of BPI5TC(2). In accordance with the prevailing charter party, on November 17, 2025, we converted the index-linked rate to fixed from January 1, 2026 until June 30, 2026 at a rate of $15,400 per day. Thereafter, the rate will be converted back to index-linked.
|(6)
|The vessel's daily gross charter rate is equal to 98% of BPI5TC(2). In accordance with the prevailing charter party, on August 14, 2025, we converted the index-linked rate to a fixed rate of $15,029 per day from October 1, 2025 until December 31, 2025. In accordance with the prevailing charter party, on November 4, 2025, we converted the index-linked rate to fixed from January 1, 2026 until March 31, 2026 at a rate of $13,700 per day. Thereafter, the rate will be converted back to index-linked.
|(7)
|The benchmark vessel used in the calculation of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 4TC routes (“BPI4TC”) is a non-scrubber fitted 74,000mt dwt vessel (Panamax) with specific age, speed – consumption, and design characteristics.
|(8)
|The vessel's daily gross charter rate is equal to 102% of BPI4TC(7). In accordance with the prevailing charter party, on August 5, 2025, we converted the index-linked rate to fixed from August 1, 2025 until December 31, 2025 at a rate of $13,300 per day. In accordance with the prevailing charter party, on November 7, 2025, we converted the index-linked rate to fixed from January 1, 2026 until March 31, 2026 at a rate of $13,250 per day. Thereafter, the rate will be converted back to index-linked.
|(9)
|The vessel is currently participating in an unaffiliated pool specializing in the employment of Panamax/Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels.
|(10)
|Under the prevailing pool agreement, owners may terminate the charter by giving three months' written notice.
|(11)
|The benchmark vessel used in the calculation of the average of the Baltic Supramax Index 10TC routes (“BSI10TC”) is a non-scrubber fitted 58,000mt dwt vessel (Supramax) with specific age, speed–consumption, and design characteristics.
|(12)
|The vessel's daily gross charter rate is equal to 111% of BSI10TC (11). In accordance with the prevailing charter party, on July 10, 2025, we converted the index-linked rate to fixed from August 1, 2025 until December 31, 2025 at a rate of $14,150 per day. Thereafter, the rate will be converted back to index-linked.
Financial Results Overview of Operations:
Set forth below are selected financial data of our dry bulk, containership and asset management segments for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively:
|Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
|(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
| September 30, 2025
(unaudited)
| September 30, 2024
(unaudited)
| September 30, 2025
(unaudited)
| September 30, 2024
(unaudited)
|Total vessel revenues
|$
|11,429,529
|$
|13,410,037
|$
|32,911,796
|$
|50,079,813
|Revenue from services
|$
|9,533,672
|$
|-
|$
|26,337,217
|$
|-
|Operating (loss)/income
|$
|4,273,279
|$
|981,382
|$
|(29,991,503
|)
|$
|28,438,066
|Net income, net of taxes
|$
|20,995,883
|$
|2,836,455
|$
|3,987,296
|$
|48,021,812
|Adjusted net income, net of taxes(1)
|$
|2,445,684
|$
|4,646,282
|$
|9,325,393
|$
|38,593,962
|EBITDA(1)
|$
|24,277,340
|$
|5,001,855
|$
|16,708,715
|$
|58,347,516
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|5,727,141
|$
|6,811,682
|$
|22,046,812
|$
|48,919,666
|Earnings / (Loss) per common share, basic attributable to Castor Maritime Inc. common shareholders
|$
|1.76
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|4.73
|Earnings / (Loss) per common share, diluted attributable to Castor Maritime Inc. common shareholders
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|2.28
(1) Adjusted net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for the definition and reconciliation of these measures to Net (loss)/income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Consolidated Fleet Selected Financial and Operational Data:
Set forth below are selected financial and operational data which are applicable only for our dry bulk and containership segments for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively, that we believe are useful in analyzing trends in our results of operations.
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(Expressed in U.S. dollars except for operational data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Ownership Days(1)(7)
|828
|966
|2,804
|3,483
|Available Days(2)(7)
|785
|929
|2,678
|3,446
|Operating Days(3)(7)
|785
|929
|2,671
|3,412
|Daily TCE Rate(4)
|$
|13,363
|$
|13,367
|$
|11,275
|$
|13,661
|Fleet Utilization(5)
|100%
|100%
|99.8%
|99%
|Daily vessel operating expenses(6)
|$
|5,346
|$
|5,390
|$
|5,232
|$
|5,703
|(1)
|Ownership Days are the total number of calendar days in a period during which we owned a vessel.
|(2)
|Available Days are the Ownership Days in a period less the aggregate number of days our vessels are off-hire due to scheduled repairs, dry-dockings or special or intermediate surveys.
|(3)
|Operating Days are the Available Days in a period after subtracting unscheduled off-hire and idle days.
|(4)
|Daily TCE Rate is not a recognized measure under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B for the definition and reconciliation of this measure to Total vessel revenues, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|(5)
|Fleet Utilization is calculated by dividing the Operating Days during a period by the number of Available Days during that period.
|(6)
|Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses for the relevant period by the Ownership Days for such period.
|(7)
|Our definitions of Ownership Days, Available Days, Operating Days, Fleet Utilization may not be comparable to those reported by other companies.
APPENDIX A
CASTOR MARITIME INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars-except for number of share data)
|(In U.S. dollars except for number of share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES
|Time charter revenues
|$
|10,112,068
|$
|13,410,037
|$
|30,325,907
|$
|50,079,813
|Pool revenues
|1,317,461
|-
|2,585,889
|-
|Total vessel revenues
|$
|11,429,529
|$
|13,410,037
|$
|32,911,796
|$
|50,079,813
|Revenue from services (including related party revenues)
|$
|9,533,672
|$
|-
|$
|26,337,217
|$
|-
|Total revenues
|$
|20,963,201
|$
|13,410,037
|$
|59,249,013
|$
|50,079,813
|EXPENSES
|Voyage expenses (including commissions to related party)
|(942,549
|)
|(991,717
|)
|(2,719,366
|)
|(3,004,491
|)
|Vessel operating expenses
|(4,426,319
|)
|(5,206,485
|)
|(14,671,043
|)
|(19,864,136
|)
|Cost of revenue from services
|(5,475,119
|)
|-
|(15,979,700
|)
|-
|Management fees -related parties
|(866,432
|)
|(1,051,578
|)
|(3,155,075
|)
|(3,538,270
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(3,366,070
|)
|(3,660,974
|)
|(10,019,225
|)
|(11,048,829
|)
|General and administrative expenses (including related party fees)
|(4,579,321
|)
|(1,502,919
|)
|(14,127,056
|)
|(4,889,990
|)
|Loss on vessels held for sale
|-
|-
|(5,554,777
|)
|-
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(5,937
|)
|-
|(21,396
|)
|-
|Net gain/(loss) on sale of vessel
|(3,674
|)
|(14,982
|)
|(2,005,320
|)
|19,292,613
|Gain from a claim
|-
|-
|-
|1,411,356
|Net gain/(loss) on disposal of assets
|(405
|)
|-
|409,694
|-
|Net loss from equity method investments
|(630,613
|)
|-
|(189,120
|)
|-
|Net gain / (loss) from equity method investments measured at fair value
|3,606,517
|-
|(21,208,132
|)
|-
|Operating income / (loss)
|$
|4,273,279
|$
|981,382
|$
|(29,991,503
|)
|$
|28,438,066
|Interest and finance costs, net(1)
|(372,607
|)
|1,500,652
|(2,557,281
|)
|822,812
|Other income, net
|12,900,473
|359,499
|22,332,888
|18,860,621
|Dividend income from equity method investments measured at fair value (related party)
|3,737,518
|-
|14,348,105
|-
|Income taxes
|457,220
|(5,078
|)
|(144,913
|)
|(99,687
|)
|Net income
|$
|20,995,883
|$
|2,836,455
|$
| 3,987,296
|$
|48,021,812
|Less: Net (income) / loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
|(1,994,323
|)
|-
|1,196,739
|-
|Net income attributable to Castor Maritime Inc.
|19,001,560
|2,836,455
|5,184,035
|48,021,812
|Dividend on Series D Preferred Shares
|(1,187,500
|)
|(638,889
|)
|(3,701,389
|)
|(1,902,778
|)
|Deemed dividend on Series D Preferred Shares
|(774,723
|)
|(129,021
|)
|(2,225,910
|)
|(378,536
|)
|Dividend on Series E Preferred Shares
|(14,583
|)
|-
|(14,583
|)
|-
|Deemed dividend on Series E Preferred Shares
|(645
|)
|-
|(645
|)
|-
|Net income / (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Castor Maritime Inc.
|$
| 17,024,109
|$
|2,068,545
|$
| (758,492
| )
|$
|45,740,498
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation
|109,882
|-
|28,696,665
|-
|Net cash flow hedges
|(13,101
|)
|-
|381,353
|-
|Other comprehensive income
|96,781
|-
|29,078,018
|-
|Other comprehensive loss / (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|733
|-
|(7,621,702
|)
|-
| Other comprehensive income attributable to Castor
Maritime Inc.
|97,514
|-
|21,456,316
|-
|Total comprehensive income
|21,092,664
|2,068,545
|33,065,314
|45,740,498
| Less: Comprehensive income attributable to
noncontrolling interests
|(1,993,590
|)
|-
|(6,424,963
|)
|-
|Total comprehensive income attributable to Castor Maritime Inc.
|19,099,074
|2,068,545
|26,640,351
|45,740,498
|Earnings / (loss) per common share, basic attributable to Castor Maritime Inc. common shareholders
|$
|1.76
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|4.73
|Earnings / (loss) per common share, diluted attributable to Castor Maritime Inc. common shareholders
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|2.28
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
|9,662,354
|9,662,354
|9,662,354
|9,662,354
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
|84,318,733
|20,483,690
|9,662,354
|21,069,515
(1)Includes interest and finance costs and interest income, if any.
CASTOR MARITIME INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars-except for number of share data)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|123,830,828
|$
|87,896,786
|Due from related parties
|16,200,824
|6,393,625
|Assets held for sale
|35,689,522
|69,430,788
|Investment in equity securities
|56,235,402
|69,119,010
|Investment in debt securities
|1,052,052
|-
|Other current assets
|25,246,935
|21,018,015
|Total current assets
|258,255,563
|253,858,224
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Vessels, net
|158,832,352
|200,443,193
|Due from related parties
|2,893,839
|3,504,667
|Investment in related party
|117,513,803
|117,560,467
|Equity method investments
|50,002,128
|50,503,722
|Equity method investments measured at fair value
|129,619,174
|115,455,048
|Intangible assets, net
|20,155,884
|19,323,603
|Goodwill
|23,833,120
|17,932,243
|Other non-currents assets
|31,341,242
|18,795,754
|Total non-current assets
|534,191,542
|543,518,697
|Total assets
|792,447,105
|797,376,921
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt, net
|1,172,540
|1,053,156
|Current portion of financial liabilities, net
|1,544,098
|-
|Current portion of long-term debt, related party, net
|-
|9,970,623
|Accrued liabilities
|16,533,143
|23,045,515
|Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale
|17,570,592
|17,656,371
|Due to related parties, current
|1,062,113
|889,020
|Other current liabilities
|8,187,415
|11,787,100
|Total current liabilities
|46,069,901
|64,401,785
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt, net
|3,810,755
|2,603,900
|Long‐term financial liabilities, net
|12,434,461
|-
|Long-term debt, related party, net
|-
|89,921,162
|Deferred tax liabilities
|11,423,136
|8,096,383
|Other non-current liabilities
|6,659,158
|6,887,969
|Total non-current liabilities
|34,327,510
|107,509,414
|Total liabilities
|80,397,411
|171,911,199
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|5.00% Series D fixed rate cumulative perpetual convertible preferred shares: 100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, aggregate liquidation preference of $100,000,000 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively.
|79,934,168
|77,708,258
|8.75% Series E fixed rate cumulative perpetual convertible preferred shares: 60,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, aggregate liquidation preference of $60,000,000 and $0 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively.
|59,980,645
|-
|Total mezzanine equity
|139,914,813
|77,708,258
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common shares, $0.001 par value; 1,950,000,000 shares authorized; 9,662,354 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|9,662
|9,662
|Series B Preferred Shares - 12,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|12
|12
|Additional paid-in capital
|265,341,318
|265,389,338
|Retained Earnings
|227,768,661
|228,527,153
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss)
|19,947,129
|(1,509,187
|)
|Total Castor Maritime Inc. shareholders' equity
|513,066,782
|492,416,978
|Noncontrolling interests
|59,068,099
|55,340,486
|Total shareholders' equity
|572,134,881
|547,757,464
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
|$
|792,447,105
|$
|797,376,921
CASTOR MARITIME INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| Nine months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows provided by Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|3,987,296
|$
|48,021,812
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) / provided by Operating Activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,019,225
|11,048,829
|Amortization and write off of deferred finance charges
|131,546
|806,143
|Amortization of fair value of acquired time charters
|119,733
|265,173
|Straight line amortization of hire
|(62,880
|)
|(81,124
|)
|Net loss / (gain) on sale of vessels
|2,005,320
|(19,292,613
|)
|Amortization of investment in debt securities
|(1,924
|)
|-
|Loss on vessels held for sale
|5,554,777
|-
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|21,396
|-
|Non-cash compensation (transfer of shares)
|272,780
|-
|Net gain on dispositions of assets
|(298,723
|)
|-
|Non-cash effects from translation to reporting currency
|291,574
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|(839,438
|)
|-
|Share-based compensation
|180,848
|-
|Unrealized loss from equity method investments
|78,150
|-
|Unrealized losses from equity method investments measured at fair value
|21,208,131
|-
|Dividend income from equity method investments measured at fair value (related party)
|(14,348,105
|)
|-
|Unrealized foreign exchange gain from equity method investments
|(292,691
|)
|-
|Realized loss / (gain) on sale of equity securities
|5,637,057
|(3,618,022
|)
|Unrealized gain on equity securities
|(21,660,200
|)
|(9,427,850
|)
|Unrealized gain on debt securities
|(3,697
|)
|-
|Gain from a claim
|-
|(1,411,356
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable trade, net
|(1,557,064
|)
|2,377,420
|Inventories
|900,719
|380,136
|Due from/to related parties
|(8,464,535
|)
|5,273,097
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(579,157
|)
|1,370,681
|Accounts payable
|(326,574
|)
|(1,805,428
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(8,648,657
|)
|(963,255
|)
|Income tax receivable / payable
|(5,240,239
|)
|-
|Derivative assets and liabilities, net
|(998,742
|)
|-
|Deferred revenue
|588,067
|(946,834
|)
|Dry-dock costs paid
|(4,439,784
|)
|(440,000
|)
|Dividends received from equity method investments measured at fair value
|14,348,105
|-
|Net Cash (used in) / provided by Operating Activities:
|(2,417,686
|)
|31,556,809
|Cash flow (used in) / provided by Investing Activities:
|Vessel acquisition and other vessel improvements
|(601,860
|)
|(25,603,407
|)
|Advances for vessel acquisitions
|-
|(4,653,537
|)
|Net proceeds from sale of vessels
|61,936,124
|107,861,375
|Acquisitions of property and equipment, net
|(114,402
|)
|-
|Net proceeds from dispositions of long term assets
|357,048
|-
|Purchase of equity securities
|(13,145,429
|)
|(18,116,221
|)
|Proceeds from sale of equity securities
|41,297,052
|46,088,578
|Purchase of debt securities
|(1,046,431
|)
|-
|Payments for acquisition of equity method investments
|(26,180,269
|)
|-
|Proceeds from disposition of equity method investments
|127,634
|Return of invested capital from equity method investments
|4,941,515
|-
|Payments received on mezzanine loan
|409,080
|-
|Proceeds from a claim
|-
|1,411,356
|Net cash provided by Investing Activities:
|67,980,062
|106,988,144
|Cash flows (used in) / provided by Financing Activities:
|Issuance of preferred shares
|60,000,000
|-
|Dividends paid on Series D Preferred Shares
|(3,347,222
|)
|(1,875,000
|)
|Repurchase of warrants
|-
|(1,058,481
|)
|Repayment of long-term debt (including related party)
|(101,618,200
|)
|(84,985,304
|)
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|1,577,002
|-
|Proceeds from long term financial liability
|14,640,000
|-
|Repayment of long-term financial liability
|(242,210
|)
|-
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|(402,800
|)
|-
|Cash dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|(2,848,198
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of subsidiary shares to noncontrolling interests
|27,127
|-
|Transactions with non-controlling interest
|(353,243
|)
|-
|Net cash used in Financing Activities:
|(32,567,744
|)
|(87,918,785
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|3,232,959
|-
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|36,227,591
|50,626,168
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|88,616,996
|120,901,147
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|124,844,587
|$
|171,527,315
APPENDIX B
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Daily Time Charter (“TCE”) Rate. The Daily Time Charter Equivalent Rate (“Daily TCE Rate”) is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. The Daily TCE Rate is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP (non-GAAP measure) and should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We calculate Daily TCE Rate by dividing total revenues (time charter and/or voyage charter revenues, and/or pool revenues, net of charterers' commissions), less voyage expenses, by the number of Available Days during that period. Under a time charter, the charterer pays substantially all the vessel voyage related expenses. However, we may incur voyage related expenses when positioning or repositioning vessels before or after the period of a time or other charter, during periods of commercial waiting time or while off-hire during dry-docking. Under voyage charters, the majority of voyage expenses are generally borne by us whereas for vessels in a pool, such expenses are borne by the pool operator. The Daily TCE Rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a company's performance and management believes that the Daily TCE Rate provides meaningful information to our investors since it compares daily net earnings generated by our vessels irrespective of the mix of charter types (i.e., time charter, voyage charter, or other) under which our vessels are employed between the periods while it further assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating our financial performance. Our calculation of the Daily TCE Rates may be different from and may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.
The following table reconciles the calculation of the Daily TCE Rate which is applicable only for our dry bulk and containership fleet to Total vessel revenues (applicable only to dry bulk and containership segments) for the periods presented (amounts in U.S. dollars, except for Available Days):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(In U.S. dollars, except for Available Days)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total vessel revenues
|$
|11,429,529
|$
|13,410,037
|$
|32,911,796
|$
|50,079,813
|Voyage expenses - including commissions to related party
|(942,549
|)
|(991,717
|)
|(2,719,366
|)
|(3,004,491
|)
|TCE revenues
|$
|10,486,980
|$
|12,418,320
|$
|30,192,430
|$
|47,075,322
|Available Days
|$
|785
|$
|929
|$
|2,678
|$
|3,446
|Daily TCE Rate
|$
|13,363
|$
|13,367
|$
|11,275
|$
|13,661
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as earnings before interest and finance costs (if any), net of interest income, taxes (when incurred), depreciation and amortization of deferred dry-docking costs. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude unrealized gain/loss on equity and debt securities and equity method investments (including those measured at fair value) and non-recurring expenses, which the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements to assess our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assists our management by providing useful information that increases the comparability of our operating performance from period to period and against the operating performance of other companies in our industry that provide EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or companies of interest, other financial items, depreciation and amortization and taxes for EBITDA, and further excluding unrealized gains/loss on securities and non-recurring expenses for Adjusted EBITDA, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. We believe that including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring our ongoing financial and operational strength. Our basis of computing EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may be different from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net (loss)/ income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for the periods presented:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(In U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income / (loss), net of taxes
|$
|20,995,883
|$
|2,836,455
|$
|3,987,296
|$
|48,021,812
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,366,070
|3,660,974
|10,019,225
|11,048,829
|Interest and finance costs, net(1)
|372,607
|(1,500,652
|)
|2,557,281
|(822,812
|)
|Income taxes
|(457,220
|)
|5,078
|144,913
|99,687
|EBITDA
|$
|24,277,340
|$
|5,001,855
|$
|16,708,715
|$
|58,347,516
|Unrealized (gain) / loss on equity securities
|(14,148,391
|)
|1,809,827
|(21,660,200
|)
|(9,427,850
|)
|Unrealized (gain) / loss on debt securities
|(3,697
|)
|-
|(3,697
|)
|-
|Unrealized loss / (gain) from equity method investments
|519,643
|-
|78,150
|-
|Unrealized (gains) / losses from equity method investments measured at fair value
|(3,606,518
|)
|-
|21,208,131
|-
|Unrealized foreign exchange losses / (gains) from equity method investments
|(1,377,040
|)
|-
|(292,692
|)
|-
|(Gain) / Loss on vessels held for sale
|-
|-
|5,554,777
|-
|Share-based compensation
|65,804
|-
|180,848
|-
|Non-cash compensation (transfer of shares)
|-
|-
|272,780
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,727,141
|$
|6,811,682
|$
|22,046,812
|$
|48,919,666
(1)Includes interest and finance costs and interest income, if any .
Adjusted Net Income. To derive Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) from Net Income/(Loss), we exclude certain non-cash items, as provided in the table below. We believe that Adjusted Net Income assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period since each such measure eliminates the effects of such non-cash item as unrealized losses from investments measured at fair value and other items which may vary from year to year, for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Our method of computing Adjusted Net Income may not necessarily be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles Adjusted Net Income for the periods presented:
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(In U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income / (loss), net of taxes
|$
|20,995,883
|$
|2,836,455
|$
|3,987,296
|$
|48,021,812
|Unrealized (gain) / loss on equity securities
|(14,148,391
|)
|1,809,827
|(21,660,200
|)
|(9,427,850
|)
|Unrealized (gain) / loss on debt securities
|(3,697
|)
|-
|(3,697
|)
|-
|Unrealized loss / (gain) from equity method investments
|519,643
|-
|78,150
|-
|Unrealized (gains) / losses from equity method investments measured at fair value
|(3,606,518
|)
|-
|21,208,131
|-
|Unrealized foreign exchange losses / (gains) from equity method investments
|(1,377,040
|)
|-
|(292,692
|)
|-
|(Gain) / Loss on vessels held for sale
|-
|-
|5,554,777
|-
|Share-based compensation
|65,804
|-
|180,848
|-
|Non-cash compensation (transfer of shares)
|-
|-
|272,780
|-
|Adjusted net income, net of taxes
|$
|2,445,684
|$
|4,646,282
|$
|9,325,393
|$
|38,593,962
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. We are including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words“believe”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“project”,“plan”,“potential”,“will”,“may”,“should”,“expect”,“pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of current or historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these forward-looking statements, including these expectations, beliefs or projections. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include generally: the effects of the spin-off of our tanker business, the effects of our acquisition of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG, our business strategy, expected capital spending and other plans and objectives for future operations, dry bulk and containership market conditions and trends, including volatility in charter rates (particularly for vessels employed in short-term time charters or index linked period time charters), factors affecting supply and demand, fluctuating vessel values, opportunities for the profitable operations of dry bulk and container vessels and the strength of world economies, changes in the size and composition of our fleet, our ability to realize the expected benefits from our past or future vessel acquisitions, increased transactions costs and other adverse effects (such as lost profit) due to any failure to consummate any sale of our vessels, our relationships with our current and future service providers and customers, including the ongoing performance of their obligations, dependence on their expertise, compliance with applicable laws, and any impacts on our reputation due to our association with them, our ability to borrow under existing or future debt agreements or to refinance our debt on favorable terms and our ability to comply with the covenants contained therein, in particular due to economic, financial or operational reasons, our continued ability to enter into time or voyage charters with existing and new customers and to re-charter our vessels upon the expiry of the existing charters, changes in our operating and capitalized expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking, insurance costs, costs associated with regulatory compliance, and costs associated with climate change, our ability to fund future capital expenditures and investments in the acquisition and refurbishment of our vessels (including the amount and nature thereof and the timing of completion thereof, the delivery and commencement of operations dates, expected downtime and lost revenue), instances of off-hire, due to vessel upgrades and repairs, competition in the shipping and energy infrastructure management business, our ability to identify and develop new investment projects, our ability to maintain and increase the volume of the assets under our management and therefore our ability to earn fees, the financial performance or our investees over which we do not exercise control, fluctuations in interest rates and currencies, including the value of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies, any malfunction or disruption of information technology systems and networks that our operations rely on or any impact of a possible cybersecurity breach, existing or future disputes, proceedings or litigation, future sales of our securities in the public market and our ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards, volatility in our share price, including due to high volume transactions in our shares by retail investors, potential conflicts of interest involving affiliated entities and/or members of our board of directors, senior management and certain of our service providers that are related parties, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including armed conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, acts of piracy or maritime aggression, such as recent maritime incidents involving vessels in and around the Red Sea, sanctions,“trade wars”, tariffs, global public health threats and major outbreaks of disease, changes in seaborne and other transportation, including due to the maritime incidents in and around the Red Sea, fluctuating demand for dry bulk and container vessels and/or disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events, international sanctions, international hostilities and instability, piracy or acts of terrorism, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, including changes to environmental regulations applicable to the shipping industry, accidents, the impact of adverse weather and natural disasters and any other factors described in our filings with the SEC. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication, except to the extent required by applicable law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all or any of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these foregoing and other risks and uncertainties. These factors and the other risk factors described in this press release are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
