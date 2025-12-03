Appviewx Empowers Enterprises To Meet 47-Day Certificate Mandates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With its latest release, AppViewX delivers new CLM and quantum-safe innovations to help organizations strengthen security, reduce compliance gaps, and maximize time to value

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppViewX, the leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) software, today announced significant enhancements to its AVX ONE Platform, enabling enterprises to meet the upcoming 47-day SSL/TLS certificate validity mandate with speed and confidence. The release also introduces new automation and quantum-safe capabilities that simplify compliance, improve security posture, and deliver measurable ROI.









As certificate lifespans shrink rapidly over the next few years, the result will be surging renewal volumes, which will lead to significant operational and compliance risks for organizations. The AVX ONE platform eliminates these challenges by automating certificate discovery, provisioning, renewal, and revocation, ensuring continuous compliance with crypto-agility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“Our customers need a future-proof solution that transforms regulatory pressure into operational excellence,” said Paul Trulove, Chief Product Officer at AppViewX.“This release underscores our commitment to rapid time-to-value, measurable ROI, and innovation that helps enterprises succeed in the age of 47-day certificates and a post quantum computing world.”

AppViewX Product Release Highlights

Manage Short-Lived Certificates at Scale

Automate renewal cycles and enforce re-enrollment policies to meet 47-day mandates without added overhead. Gain flexible control over certificate lifespans, automatically generate new private keys for improved security and leverage enhanced reporting for continuous compliance.

Advance Crypto-Agility and PQC Readiness

Demonstrate leadership in post-quantum preparedness with a comprehensive list of cryptographic assessments and remediation. AppViewX generates a Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) across certificates, algorithms, libraries, and applications, with clear remediation recommendations and a unified dashboard for executive reporting.

Gain Actionable AI Insights

Use natural-language search and AI-driven dashboards to get instant visibility into certificate operations with no scripts or technical queries required. AI-enabled navigation makes complex tasks effortless (such as“rotate a certificate,”“add a device group”, etc.) and saves time.

Accelerate Time-to-Value and ROI

Use predefined policy templates and out-of-the-box onboarding to dramatically reduce setup time. Enterprises can deploy in days, standardize compliance, and prove ROI faster, turning regulatory pressure into a business advantage.

Driving ROI in the Age of 47-Day Certificates

With its latest release, AppViewX ensures enterprises can:



Improve certificate lifecycle automation with key enhancements to meet CA/B Forums new 47-day mandate

Reduce operational costs, improve user experience and accelerate time to value.

Demonstrate leadership in PQC readiness. Empower teams with AI-driven visibility and insights.

Availability

The November 2025 Product Release is available immediately from AppViewX. For details, read here.

See Innovation in Action: Gartner IAM

As PQC timelines accelerate, organizations must begin foundational steps, starting with visibility and inventory, as early as next year. According to Gartner®,“No later than mid-2026, build and maintain a complete inventory of cryptographic assets to inform postquantum cryptography (PQC) migration planning.”1

1Gartner,“Post-Quantum Cryptography: Why You Need to Be Ready by 2030” by Mark Horvath and Sarah Almond, October 27, 2025.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world's leading enterprises to prevent outages, reduce risk, and ensure compliance through automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and PKI solutions. The AVX ONE platform delivers end-to-end visibility, automation, and policy control while enabling crypto-agility. Today, mid-size enterprises to Fortune 500 companies, including 6 of the top 10 global banks and 5 of the top 10 healthcare providers, rely on AppViewX as the foundation for their digital trust.

AppViewX is headquartered in New York with Development Centers of Excellence in Boston as well as Coimbatore and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit AppViewX and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for AppViewX

...

617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .

AppViewX will showcase its latest CLM and PQC innovations at the 2025 Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit in Dallas, December 8–10 (Booth #227). To see a demo or reserve your seat for our VIP dinner,