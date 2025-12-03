Circle Logistics Announces Partnership With The American Frozen Food Institute To Strengthen Frozen Food Supply Chain Resilience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading 3PL provides supply chain visibility and expertise to support safer, more efficient frozen food delivery

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in temperature-controlled transportation, today announced its strategic partnership with the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), the national trade association that represents America's frozen food and beverage makers.

Through this partnership, Circle Logistics will collaborate with AFFI and its member companies, to support safer, efficient, and resilient cold chains across North America. AFFI's members are various players in the supply chain, including farmers, fruit and vegetable growers, prepared meal manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

“As frozen food demand continues to grow and regulatory expectations tighten, our customers are looking for partners who understand both the science of food safety and the realities of transportation,” said Robert Fortmeyer, general counsel at Circle Logistics.“Partnering with AFFI allows us to align our temperature-controlled logistics expertise with the industry's leading voice on frozen food safety, advocacy, and business insights so we can help brands protect product quality and consumer trust from plant to shelf.”

Circle Logistics' focus on temperature-controlled solutions and supply chain visibility makes them a valuable partner for their members as they work to deliver safe, high-quality frozen foods. Circle is looking forward to collaborating with AFFI to strengthen the frozen food industry's ability to meet consumer expectations while navigating a rapidly evolving regulatory and logistics landscape.

Circle Logistics was also recently recognized by Food Logistics as a 2025 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider, underscoring its role in supporting complex food and beverage supply chains with reliable, scalable and innovative temperature-controlled transportation.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico-including dry van, flatbed, reefer, LTL, expedite, oversize and air-and is a trusted partner for temperature-controlled transportation in the food and beverage industry.

About the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI)

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) is the only national trade association that advocates solely on behalf of the frozen food and beverage industry. AFFI represents America's frozen food and beverage makers, including farmers, fruit and vegetable growers, prepared meal manufacturers, suppliers and distributors that provide more than 670,000 American jobs. The organization delivers food safety resources, advocacy, business insights and sustainability tools to help its members grow and to ensure frozen foods and beverages are proudly chosen to meet the needs of a changing world.

