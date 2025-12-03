Azerbaijan Showing Up At International Wind Energy Events In China
The conference is featuring forums on the topics of Global Wind Energy Market Development and Trends, Large-Scale Wind Turbine Technologies, and Wind Resource Technologies. In the following days of the conference, it's planned to hold forums on artificial intelligence applications in wind energy and wind energy cooperation on the Silk Road, as well as an international cooperation workshop on archiving the history of the global wind energy sector.
In addition, it's planned to hold meetings with Chinese companies and representatives of the China Wind Energy Association and organize a visit to the "4 in 1" Offshore Wind Energy Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park to acquire insights into cutting-edge innovations and strategic methodologies in the wind energy sector.
