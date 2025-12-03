403
Türkiye Reports Russian Tanker Targeted in Black Sea
(MENAFN) A tanker flying the Russian flag, traveling to Georgia, was reportedly struck in the Black Sea, according to Turkish authorities.
The incident comes shortly after Russian officials accused Kiev of launching drone assaults on commercial vessels in the region.
On Tuesday, Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure's General Directorate of Maritime Affairs announced that the MIDVOLGA-2 tanker, transporting sunflower oil, reported an attack approximately 80 miles (120 km) from Türkiye’s coastline.
“The ship, which currently has no adverse conditions among its 13 personnel, has issued no request for assistance.
The ship is proceeding towards Sinop on its own engines,” officials noted, without revealing who was responsible for the strike.
Subsequently, Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport stated that the vessel had been hit by a drone, sustaining only minor damage.
Last week, multiple explosives-laden sea drones targeted two Gambian-flagged tankers—the Kairos and the Virat—near Türkiye’s waters.
Ukrainian media described this assault as a coordinated effort by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Kiev’s navy.
In a related incident, a suspected Ukrainian drone attacked a crude oil facility on Russia’s Black Sea coast, operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which includes Russia, Kazakhstan, the United States, and several Western European nations.
Moscow condemned these operations as “terrorist attacks,” with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also accusing Ukraine of infringing upon Turkish sovereignty.
