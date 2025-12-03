Railway Rolls Out OTP Verification For Tatkal Bookings At Counters To Curb Misuse

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) In a bid to tighten checks on Tatkal ticketing and ensure fair access for genuine travellers, the Railway Ministry has begun implementing a one-time password (OTP) verification system for passengers booking Tatkal tickets at physical reservation counters.

According to reports, the system, introduced on a pilot basis on November 17, was initially limited to a small set of trains but has since been expanded to cover 52 trains. The mechanism will be extended to all remaining trains in the coming days as part of a phased rollout, the reports added, citing government sources.

Under the new procedure, passengers booking a Tatkal ticket at a counter will receive an OTP on the mobile number they mention in the reservation form.

The ministry said the ticket would be issued only after the passenger successfully verifies the OTP step, which will add an extra layer of security and prevent manipulation in the high-demand Tatkal window.

The move is aimed at curbing the malpractices by touts and agents who typically exploit the limited Tatkal quota.

The move is expected to ensure that last-minute tickets reach genuine travellers and not intermediaries because every counter transaction will be linked with a mobile OTP, the report stated, quoting officials.

This latest measure is part of the broader overhaul of the ticketing ecosystem that has been undertaken this year. In July, Railways introduced Aadhaar-based OTP verification for online Tatkal bookings to deter automated or fraudulent transactions.

Later, only those users authenticated through Aadhaar were allowed to book reserved general tickets during the first 15 minutes of opening the booking window on the IRCTC website or mobile application from October 1.

The officials said that these steps cumulatively strengthen transparency, improve convenience for passengers, and make it difficult for unscrupulous elements to corner tickets.

They maintain that the series of reforms is aimed at giving ordinary travellers a fairer shot at securing tickets during peak demand.