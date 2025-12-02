403
U.S. 'Biggest Threat' to International Peace, Iran Says
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei declared Monday that the United States has emerged as the "biggest threat" to international peace and security through its recent conduct toward other nations.
Addressing a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran, Baghaei condemned the Trump administration's antagonistic measures against countries including Venezuela and its backing of Israel's operations in West Asia.
"In all parts of the world, we are witnessing actions based on threats and naked force from the United States. In the Western Hemisphere, threats against Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and even Brazil and Mexico are being frequently repeated by U.S. officials," he said.
Baghaei also denounced the U.S. declaration that Venezuela's airspace should be considered closed, characterizing it as an "unprecedented action" that violates international standards and regulations, including those governing aviation safety and security.
He further cited Trump's threats against African countries, such as his announcement to block South Africa from participating in next year's G20 summit, as another example of Washington's hostile approach.
Baghaei charged that U.S. "all-out" support for Israeli actions in West Asia had in effect made it an accomplice to Israel's "genocide and violation of the regional countries' national sovereignty and territorial integrity."
He also criticized the U.S. for imposing new immigration restrictions on nationals from certain countries, saying they reflect a "racist" attitude by the U.S. government.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his intention to permanently halt immigration from what he described as "Third World countries" and threatened to roll back immigration decisions made under his predecessor Joe Biden.
