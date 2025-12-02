Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) --

1922 -- The Al-Aqeer treaty was signed during the era of Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Najd's Sultan Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman bin Al-Saud on borders demarcation.
1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Order appointing Abdulaziz Hussein as Kuwait Ambassador to the United Arab Republic. On December 20, Hussein presented his credentials to Egyptian President Jamal AbdulNasser in Cairo.
1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Order naming Abdulrahman Al-Atiqi Kuwaiti Ambassador to the United States of America.
1979 -- Kuwait Television Channel 2 began broadcasting for four hours a day. In the beginning, it presented programs in Arabic and English, but later its broadcasting has became entirley in the English language.
1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree, forming the Supreme Consultancy Committee to complete implementation of the Islamic Sharia (law).
1997 -- EQUATE Petrochemical Company exported the first shipment of ethylene glycol to Europe.
2007 -- The General Assembly of the Asian Shooting Confederation elected without contention, Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah as chairman of the union for the second consecutive term. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

