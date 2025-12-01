Emirati Recalls Standing Behind Sheikh Zayed When UAE Flag Was Raised For The First Time

On December 2, 1971, the flag of the UAE rose for the first time at Union House in Dubai, marking the birth of a new nation. Among the few who witnessed that historic moment up close was Khalifa Al Suwaidi, who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on his landmark journey from Abu Dhabi to Dubai and stood beside him as the UAE flag touched the sky for the first time.

It was a journey carried by the spirit of unity, he told Khaleej Times. He also shared a pivotal stop in Jebel Ali, where Sheikh Zayed spoke with his friends about the foundation of the state.

Al Suwaidi remembers the early hours of that morning with striking clarity.“We left Abu Dhabi very early... I was in the car right behind Sheikh Zayed,” he recalled.“Despite the importance of the day, he was calm and thoughtful, as if he could already see the country before it was even declared.”

The road between the two emirates was not fully developed at the time, yet the journey carried conversations that would shape a nation. As the convoy neared Dubai, Sheikh Zayed decided to stop with his companions in the open desert area of Jebel Ali - a place that would later become one of the most significant economic hubs in the world.

“We stood in Jebel Ali... it was an empty stretch of land,” noted Al Suwaidi.“Sheikh Zayed sat with his friends and spoke at length about the meaning of unity. He said that building a state requires bringing hearts together before anything else.”

According to Al Suwaidi, Sheikh Zayed said words he would never forget:“Today, we begin building a nation not just on sand, but on love and collective work.”

After leaving Jebel Ali, the convoy arrived at Union House, where the rulers of the emirates were gathering to sign the declaration of the union. Al Suwaidi stood just a few steps behind Sheikh Zayed as final preparations were made for the first raising of the UAE flag.“When Sheikh Zayed held the flagpole, a deep silence filled the place,” recalled Al Suwaidi.“Everyone knew we were witnessing the beginning of something extraordinary. And when the flag rose, I felt chills... some men wept.” The simple yet powerful moment marked the official founding of the United Arab Emirates.

Leadership and humanity

What remains most vivid for Al Suwaidi is not only the political significance of the day, but the humanity and leadership of Sheikh Zayed.“He treated everyone with respect leaders, soldiers, workers,” said Al Suwaidi.“Sheikh Zayed believed that true unity is built through kindness, cooperation, and shared purpose.”

More than five decades later, Khalifa Al Suwaidi still feels the emotion of that moment every time he sees the UAE flag flying.

“When I see the flag, I remember standing behind Sheikh Zayed as he raised it for the first time... the pride, the hope, and the certainty that the future of our nation had begun.”

For Al Suwaidi, it is not just a memory; it is a living testament to the vision of the Founding Father and the dawn of the UAE's remarkable journey.