AJMN, Es'hailsat Sign Mou

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Jazeera Media Network (AJMN) and Es'hailSat have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening co-operation in satellite communication services, ground station infrastructure, and crisis and disaster management systems, to ensure the continuity of services and the enhancement of operations.

AJMN deputy director-general Ibrahim Abdulla al-Obaidli described the MoU as an important stage in the network's ongoing efforts to remain up to date with new innovations and emerging technologies in the sector.

It is, he said, an additional step towards expanding Al Jazeera's broadcast reach and reinforcing its global presence, with the MoU contributing to strengthening existing co-operation between the AJMN and Es'hailSat in the field of satellite and terrestrial communications, ensuring continuity and reliability of services.

“We fully understand Al Jazeera's need for strategic infrastructure in ground stations, crisis management solutions, and business continuity systems,” said Es'hailSat president and chief executive Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari.“Our aim is to collaborate and support this initiative, not only to improve operational management, but also to enhance efficiency and resilience.”

The agreement reflects the desire of both parties to collaborate, exchange expertise, and assess future projects, exploring and opening new horizons in television and radio broadcasting, news gathering, and other supporting services.

AJMN satellite communication services disaster management systems