Shiprock Capital Announces New CRO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiprock Capital Management Limited (“Shiprock”), a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations, has announced that Nicolai Vickman has joined as Chief Risk Officer.

Nicolai is a risk executive with over 15 years' experience across leading hedge funds, asset managers and investment banks. He has held senior investment risk roles at King Street Capital and Algebris Investments, and previously worked in quantitative and trading positions at CQS, Ignis Asset Management and Deutsche Bank.

He holds an MSc in Engineering Physics from Uppsala University, Sweden.

Frederick Schroder, CEO at Shiprock, said,“We are delighted to welcome such a senior investment risk executive to Shiprock. Nicolai's deep experience and expertise in the space will be of significant value to the firm. This appointment shows we are continuing to invest in best-in-class talent and infrastructure.”

Nicolai Vickman, CRO at Shiprock, added,“I am very glad to be joining a firm which has already built such a strong reputation for excellence in both its investment strategy and its operational infrastructure.”

About Shiprock:

Shiprock Capital Management is an investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations. Founded at the beginning of 2023, the firm manages assets in excess of $1bn and is London based.

Contact:

